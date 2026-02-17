Riyadh, KSA – EY KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and Microsoft will explore a collaboration to deliver innovative consulting services and transformative client experiences across the KSA through EY’s latest service offering, EY Studio+. The announcement is an expansion of an already robust global relationship between the two organizations, which looks to develop visionary solutions that provide lasting value.

EY Studio+, a globally integrated, customer-first growth and transformation offering, combines EY’s full spectrum of services related to design, sales, marketing, and customer experience to help organizations drive growth in an AI-driven economy.

This effort aims to target the customer journey of businesses based in KSA and will blend trusted industry expertise with ground-breaking technology to deliver impactful outcomes and solve challenging issues.

As part of the collaboration, EY KSA and Microsoft intend to pursue opportunities to provide consulting services and technology-driven solutions to clients in KSA. The two companies will also develop thought leadership and methodologies focused on experience design, innovation, and related areas of mutual interest. Furthermore, they will participate in relevant industry forums and exhibitions in the Kingdom to showcase their complementary capabilities and insights.

Omar Odeh, EY MENA Consulting Leader, says:

“EY and Microsoft have a history of successful collaborations, leveraging cutting-edge technology for the benefit of the clients and communities we serve. This continues through EY Studio+, where we plan to work together to address the rapidly evolving needs of businesses in the region. With this latest agreement, our aim is to develop compelling value propositions that empower our clients to thrive in a highly competitive landscape and boost their contribution to the Kingdom’s economic growth.”

Maha Albrahim, VP, Enterprise Partner Solutions, Microsoft Arabia, says:

“Our collaboration with EY Studio+ brings the power of our AI and cloud technologies together with EY teams’ deep industry expertise and design-led delivery model. This initiative aims to enable organizations across Saudi Arabia to accelerate digital transformation and create experiences that are innovative, human-centered and built for the future.”

Alfonso Gutierrez, EY MENA Microsoft Alliance Leader, says:

“This is another great opportunity for EY and Microsoft to work together on a creative and targeted formula to provide exceptional value to our clients. Together, our aim is to help organizations in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region move from bold ambitions to real-world impact, offering secure, scalable and intelligent solutions that transform how businesses engage customers and drive growth.”

