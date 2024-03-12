Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced it has been named as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. for the sixth consecutive time in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, published on March 6, 2024, authored by Tim Zimmerman, Christian Canales, Nauman Raja and Mike Leibovitz. Of the 12 companies in the Magic Quadrant, Extreme Networks was named a Leader for both vision and execution.

Extreme has continued to innovate across its product portfolio since the publication of the previous Magic Quadrant, including introducing the company’s first Wi-Fi 7 access point, the ExtremeCloud™ Universal ZTNA network access solution, cloud-managed 4000 Series Universal Switches and ExtremeCloud Edge, the industry’s first networking cloud continuum.

“We believe Extreme's solutions are unmatched in helping customers find new ways to deliver better business outcomes across their organizations,” said Ed Meyercord, President and CEO at Extreme. “Customers love our unique enterprise Fabric solutions because they are purpose-built for the entire network and offer enhanced security with hyper-segmentation to help minimize the potential blast radius of a lateral attack. Competitors’ IP Fabric solutions are designed for datacenters and not enterprise. We can deploy and provision Fabric 11x faster than any other vendor. That’s why Extreme’s Fabric is the most widely deployed in the industry. Further, Extreme eases the transition to cloud by seamlessly managing third-party hardware, eliminating the need for a full rip and replace every time a customer wants to refresh. Finally, our flexible licensing has been a gamechanger because we make it simple while competitor solutions make it complex, confusing and costly. Extreme removes the friction associated with enterprise networking and is proud to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner for the sixth consecutive time.”

Why Customers Choose Extreme

Extreme continues to innovate at the intersection of AI, networking and security. Unique capabilities include:

Industry’s Only End-to-End Network Fabric: Extreme’s network Fabric makes it easy for customers to connect wired, wireless, SD-WAN and third-party devices across the entire network, with built-in security and automation that delivers improved operational efficiency, faster time-to-service and simplified operations. Extreme offers the industry’s only end-to-end network fabric, enabling customers to quickly and easily set up segmented networks while keeping network management simple for IT teams.

Simplified Cloud Management with AIOps: Network operations have never been simpler or more cost efficient with the ExtremeCloud IQ cloud management platform. Customers can significantly reduce time-to-deployment and time-to-resolution with the networking industry’s only AIOps-powered digital twin capabilities, available through ExtremeCloud IQ CoPilot. Customers can also manage third-party devices using ExtremeCloud IQ, reducing costs when making incremental network upgrades.

Secure, Resilient Networking: Security is engrained in every aspect of the Extreme portfolio, from the inherent security of Extreme Fabric to recent developments like ExtremeCloud Universal ZTNA. In addition, ExtremeCloud IQ is the only cloud platform currently ISO 27001, ISO 27017 and ISO 27701 certified. Extreme prioritizes security across its solutions portfolio, enabling customers to build security into their infrastructure instead of seeking point solutions.

Flexible platforms and simple licensing: Extreme offers the networking industry’s only Universal Platforms, which give customers the flexibility to support multiple use cases based on evolving needs by simply changing the software or feature set. Extreme also offers the industry’s simplest licensing model, so customers only pay for what they need and use, and licenses are portable across devices and deployment options. Both unique offerings reduce hardware obsolescence and overall costs for customers while future-proofing infrastructure.

In addition to being named a Leader in this report, Extreme has also been recognized as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure every year since 2019. Here are some of the things customers have cited about Extreme:

"ExtremeCloud IQ is [the] perfect solution to [create a] reliable and secure wireless network to handle much more simultaneous connections. [We can] easily access the device console, add the devices to Extreme’s cloud, update and configure devices within a single console." – Senior Executive, Manufacturing

"Our experience dealing with the Extreme team has been outstanding as they understand the kind of projects that we deliver and their typical requirements. Their sales and pre-sales teams are very cooperative and impart the right knowledge and design the right solution." – Director of Sales, Retail

"No other vendor I have delt with has provided me with so much direct support and assistance. Usually, it’s left to the reseller to assist, however Extreme has allocated [its] own engineers to oversee the design and implementation. [I also like] the simplicity of the cloud-managed ExtremeCloud IQ [platform]." – IT Manager, Government

* Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability.

Report Attribution

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, By Tim Zimmerman, Christian Canales, Nauman Raja, Mike Leibovitz, 6 March 2024.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, By Peer Contributors, 29 May 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

