Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) participated in IMEX Frankfurt 2024, the world’s leading exhibition for meetings and events industry, held at Congress Center Messe Frankfurt, Germany.

During the event, attended by over 3,800 global decision-makers and 2,900 exhibitors from more than 150 countries, Expo Sharjah sought to enhance cooperation with the attending delegations representing the exhibition sector.

It also showcased the opportunities, capabilities, and incentives it offers to event organisers worldwide, reinforcing its leading position in the industry.

Headed by HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, ECS’s delegation engaged in a series of business meetings with senior representatives of top event management companies on the sidelines of the IMEX Frankfurt 2024 exhibition.

During these gatherings, Expo Centre Sharjah highlighted the facilitations and exceptional capabilities it offers to event organisers, focusing on the emirate’s advanced infrastructure and how its agenda is packed with major exhibitions and events across various sectors. This strategic approach has positioned Sharjah to successfully attract a growing number of international events.

Through its participation in IMEX Frankfurt 2024, ECS’s delegation also engaged in discussions with industry leaders, exploring avenues for enhancing joint cooperation in organising and hosting specialised events and exhibitions.

Discussions also delved into the potential participation in the ECS’s year-round agenda of exhibitions and events, through which Expo Sharjah underscores its commitment to further developing their premier capabilities in the event management industry.

Exploring partnerships

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, noted that the ECS’s active engagement in such important events provides valuable opportunities to learn about the latest trends in the exhibition industry, explore its new technologies and innovative practices, and foster potential partnerships with other event management centers.

He affirmed that Expo Sharjah’s participation in IMEX Frankfurt aligns with the Centre’s strategic mission and objective to attract more international events to the emirate of Sharjah and strengthen collaboration with top-tier companies in the exhibition sector. IMEX Frankfurt serves as a crucial global platform that brings together key players in this industry.

The IMEX Frankfurt is the heartbeat of the global business events community. The exhibition features panel discussions where industry experts and innovators share various insights and inspirations on the latest trends shaping the exhibition industry.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com