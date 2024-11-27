Sky construction progresses with appointment of ABR Al Mutawassit Contracting

Announcements come amid raft of development plans revealed for Expo City area

DUBAI – Master real estate developer Expo City Dubai has unveiled phase two of its Sidr Residences apartment development following the enormous success of the first tranche and with units across all its residential projects selling out fast.

Construction across the city’s residential projects is continuing at pace, with Expo City Dubai also announcing the appointment of ABR Al Mutawassit Contracting Co LLC, part of Al Hamad Group, as the main contractor for Sky Residences.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “Our apartments are proving to be extremely popular with investors and homeowners eager to own residential property in the heart of our city. As we launch the second phase of the Sidr Residences development to the market, we are pleased to bring on board ABR Al Mutawassit Contracting Co LLC to begin construction of Sky Residences.

“Today’s announcements are testament to the huge interest in the burgeoning Expo City and Dubai South areas. They build on the launch of our master plan, our joint venture with Aldar and news that work has begun on the planned expansion of Dubai Exhibition Centre. It is exciting to see the momentum build with other master developers keen to be part of this new centre of Dubai’s future growth.”

Sidr Residences – a collection of 455 one-to-four-bedroom apartments, lofts and townhouses – is located on the edge of the Expo Downtown district, a five-minute walk from Al Wasl Plaza and with stunning views of Terra. Priced from AED 1.88 million, the units will be ready to move in from Q4 2027.

Located in the Expo Fields district and overlooking Al Wasl Plaza and the Surreal water feature, Sky Residences enjoys easy access to the planned school, sports facilities, and open-air concert venue. With enabling works and temporary structural support complete, the appointment of ABR Al Mutawassit Contracting Co LLC means apartments in the three-tower, 14-storey development are on track for handover to begin in Q4 2026.

Nashat Sahawneh, Chairman, Al Hamad Group, said: “As we start work on Sky Residences, ABR is proud to bring its significant experience in delivering residential and commercial properties to Expo City Dubai, one of the UAE’s landmark projects and a crucial development in Dubai’s future growth and prosperity.”

Located at the centre of Dubai’s growth corridor, Expo City Dubai is close to the expanding Dubai Exhibition Centre and new Al Maktoum International Airport and within easy reach of Dubai Ports. Accessible by metro and major highways, it offers its residents and thriving business community easy connectivity to the rest of the city and beyond.

More details about Expo City Dubai properties can be found at www.expocitydubai.com. Potential buyers are invited to visit the Expo City Sales Centre or call 800 EXPO CITY to register their interest.