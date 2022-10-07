Sharjah: A number of international delegations from various countries have visited the Expo Centre Sharjah to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in the field of exhibitions and conferences.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 50th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES), which is being hosted by the centre until October 9.

The official delegations, which toured the exhibition, looked into ways to work with the center, particularly in the area of planning collaborative events and offering services and benefits to exhibitors and visitors. They also spoke about how to increase and broaden involvement in the upcoming editions.

HE Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, received a French delegation from the WSN Group led by Frédéric, CEO of the group, Sandrine Meziane, Head of International Development and Promotion, WSN. Al Midfa also received an Italian delegation led by Sauro and Sara Biagiotti, Chet Financial Officer of Artex, and Antonio Franceschini, Head of the Promotion Office and International Market of the National CAN.

The delegates discussed with Al Midfa ways to strengthen the presence of Italian and French companies specialized in the gold and watch industries and expand their pavilions in the upcoming edition of the show.

The guests lauded the well-organisation of WJMES’s Golden Jubilee Edition and the remarkable involvement of the most well-known companies, producers, and players in the gold and jewelry industries. They praised the show's excellent position and regional and global reputation, which they attributed to the Expo Centre Sharjah's extensive experience and the excellent capabilities and services provided to exhibitors.

Welcoming the delegation to the Centre, Al Midfa said: "The Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show has become a high-level global event that major countries are rushing to participate in and gain experience." This is evidenced by the current edition, where more than 900 international and local companies are taking part in its activities.

Al Midfa stressed the importance of delegates’ visits is fostering collabration between the Centre and other countries taking part in the event. "Your visits will help achieve the aspirations of the exhibition and conference sector in our countries and contribute to building more bridges of communication and cooperation at various levels, in addition to expanding the volume of participation in the upcoming editions of the show," Al Midfa told guests.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com