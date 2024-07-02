Dubai, UAE: Get ready for a summer like no other! Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza are celebrating the 27th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises, promising an exhilarating shopping experience, splendid entertainment, and the chance to win amazing prizes from 28th June – 1st September.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall, the ultimate shopping and entertainment destination, is set to make this summer unforgettable with a range of exciting opportunities. The all new IMAGINE show and projection themed around Dubai Summer Surprises promises a mesmerizing visual experience. Shoppers can also participate in the "Shop & Win" campaign by spending AED 300 to win daily instant prizes, a grand prize, and two Lexus RX350h Platinum cars. Guests staying at IHG hotels can enjoy exclusive discounts on entertainment and dining through the DSS Stay & Play Booklet.

Enhancing the festive vibe, the mall will feature a vibrant roaming parade with up to 50 entertainers, including the beloved Modesh and Dana, delighting shoppers with music, entertainment, and gift vouchers. Visitors can also capture memorable moments with Dubai Summer Surprises-themed installations, making it a perfect backdrop for photo opportunities. Not just that, Dubai Festival City Mall makes for an ideal hotspot to enjoy a wide range of entertainment venues and dining destinations with a host of new cafes opening. Some of the newly opened ones include L’Eto, Joe & The Juice, Dimash, EL&N, Leo & Loona, Hello Park and Go Skate. With fun, frolic and flair, Dubai Festival City Mall is ready to offer an exciting and unforgettable summer for those in the city, especially for those looking to keep the kids entertained indoors.

Dubai Festival Plaza

Known for its community-centric approach, Dubai Festival Plaza is ready to welcome families and neighbours for a delightful shopping experience. This summer, it introduces the "Shop and Win" campaign, offering participants the chance to win a brand-new car out of six x6 GAC GS8 SUV as part of the citywide promotion. With unlimited entries, visitors can enter the competition by spending AED 200 at Dubai Festival Plaza to receive a raffle coupon.

Shopping lovers can also explore the Crate & Barrel Bazaar in Festival Plaza Dubai and unlock incredible savings on premium furniture, home décor, and entertaining essentials. With regularly updated collections, there are year-round discount shopping opportunities with deals on all homeware items. The Champs Summer Camp is a great getaway in the city for kids to spend sometime doing fun activities and learning new skills over the summer.

Join us and make the most of this summer! Shop, win, and create unforgettable memories at Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza. Don’t miss out on the excitement and the opportunity to win fantastic prizes!

Stay updated and follow Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza’s social media pages for the latest updates on the Shop and Win campaign.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall, one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai, stands as the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Real Estate portfolio, achieving over 23 million footfall in 2023. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to renowned fashion and beauty brands like The Editor’s Market, H&M, Watsons, Nike, Adidas, Sephora, MAC Cosmetics and more, as well as popular interior stores including IKEA and ACE.

A paradise for culinary delights, the destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall promises an unrivalled gastronomic variety for visitors with a host of renowned brands such as Joe & The Juice, L’ETO, EL&N, and Karaki Lounge and licensed concepts including Sayf Dubai and Helipad by Frozen Cherry.

During the winter months, guests can enjoy the immersive and experiential destination The Bay by Social, featuring diverse food and beverage offering, cozy coffee counters, brand activation zones, interactive art installations, a carnival atmosphere and lush greenery.

The entertainment venue is also home to VOX Cinema Multiplex; the world-first BOUNCE-X Freestyle Terrain Park; the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE; Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre; and Leo & Loona, Hello Park and Go Skate, all-in-one family destinations.

With creating exceptional experiences at the core of its mandate, the mall offers several signature services including car charging stations, EZ taxis inside the mall, valet parking, NOL charging stations and Mayed, the mall’s personal happiness ambassador to provide personalized assistance to elevate the shopping experience.

About Al-Futtaim Real Estate

Al-Futtaim Real Estate is the region’s only private master developer with over six decades of real estate and management experiences, with a diversified portfolio across the real estate value chain. Al-Futtaim Real Estate is responsible for a multi-billion-dollar portfolio comprising of individual, corporate real estate and investment assets and master-planned destinations across the Middle East and North Africa region. With capabilities across the value chain and entire real estate cycle from location conceptualization, development, design and fit-out, asset management, contracting and operation, Al-Futtaim Real Estate covers a diverse range of industries and asset type including residential, commercial, malls, hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City and Doha Festival City. Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure, and entertainment proposition. The Real Estate portfolio covers over 1 million sqm GLA across retail and commercial assets and over 80 million in annual footfall across five malls in the MENA region: Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza in the UAE, Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt, Doha Festival City in Qatar and Zenata Mall in Casablanca, Morocco.

Testament to its expertise in the retail space, Al-Futtaim Real Estate also provides third party management services in asset management, leasing, marketing and operations for shopping centers in the region, including Arabian Center, part of the Al Naboodah Group.

The Al-Futtaim Real Estate division also manages Al Futtaim’s contracting business, a fully integrated, end-to-end engineering, technologies and construction specialist with a solid delivery track record of mega projects in major Middle East markets over the past 50 years. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions.

About Dubai Festival Plaza

Festival Plaza is Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s local lifestyle community mall located in Jebel Ali in the South of Dubai. Spanning across 65,000 square metres, with a variety of retail, dining and lifestyle options, the mall is situated at the heart of Wasl Gate. Conveniently located off Sheikh Zayed Road, the mall appeals to communities including Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Motor City, Dubai South and commuters from neighbouring Emirate, Abu Dhabi.

Festival Plaza is home to more than 100 retail outlets including much-loved flagship stores including ACE, the largest IKEA in the region, a concept store from Lulu Hypermarket and the premium Al-Futtaim Health clinic – Health Hub & Lutetia. Adding to the community offering is the newly opened Battle Park, Volvo Mall Studio, Kavak, the international pre-owned car platform now in UAE and Champs Festival Plaza, the UAE’s largest world-class indoor sporting and fitness complex.

Visitors can also enjoy a 500-seat food court with over 20 dining options as well as a Stay and Play area. The mall provides over 2,300 parking spaces conveniently located around the premises to ensure easy access. Always at your service, Dubai Festival Plaza offers several signature services including a shuttle service, a parents room and the Festival Plaza Design Hub, an exquisite haven where we blend style and imagination, catering to those with a keen eye for sophisticated interiors.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

