Key industries impacted by AI include healthcare, finance and education

Two customers, Boodai Corporation and Kuwait Hospital, signed agreements at the event to embark on digital transformation journeys powered by SAP

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT — Senior Kuwaiti government officials, business leaders, and strategists gathered in the capital recently for SAP Innovation Day, where discussions focused on the transformative role of AI and digital technologies in advancing Kuwait Vision 2035.

At the event, held under the patronage of the German Ambassador to Kuwait, HE Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, the Walldorf-headquartered SAP underscored its commitment to supporting Kuwait’s economic diversification and digital transformation agenda. With AI embedded into all SAP business applications, the technology giant is empowering Kuwaiti organizations to enhance decision-making, drive efficiency, and uncover new growth opportunities across industries.

Recent trends demonstrate Kuwait’s growing commitment to technology. Within the next five years, the country’s ICT market is expected to grow to $39.83 billion, driven by sectors like healthcare, where AI is being used for predictive analytics and telemedicine, and education, where smart learning systems are improving student outcomes​.

“Kuwait is at a pivotal moment of transformation,” said Sundus Bushahri, Managing Director of SAP Kuwait. “Under Vision 2035, the nation is harnessing the potential of AI, not just to modernize industries but also to enrich lives. At SAP, we are honored to support this vision, collaborating with the public and private sectors to deliver innovative solutions tailored to Kuwait’s unique needs. From AI-driven predictive analytics in healthcare to machine learning applications in finance and supply chain management, SAP solutions are enabling businesses to achieve significant innovation at scale.”

Customer Signing Ceremonies

During the Innovation Day, two companies signed agreements to deploy solutions from SAP’s AI-infused portfolio, adopting either RISE or GROW with SAP to boost their digital transformation and support their growth. As part of the implementation, both companies will leverage SAP S/4HANA for enterprise resource planning and SAP Success Factors for human resources management.

Commenting on the adoption of RISE with SAP, Marzouq Boodai of Boodai Corporation said, “We are a diverse group of companies thriving in a rapidly changing region, and we require a reliable system that delivers both flexibility and innovation. SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors provide exactly what we need. The SAP platform, enhanced with AI capabilities, ensures businesses like Boodai can stay ahead by integrating advanced analytics and process automation into their operations.”

Kuwait Hospital will adopt GROW with SAP and Chief Executive Officer Alexander Jankuloski said, “We believe that we have found a transformative partner with SAP that understands our vision and supports our journey to modernize and optimize our operations. SAP will accelerate our digital transformation, supporting us to achieve significant business outcomes.”

Jankuloski said he expected SAP SuccessFactors to be a game-changer, enabling Kuwait Hospital to attract, retain and develop talent with an agile, employee-centered approach.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.. For more information, visit www.sap.com.