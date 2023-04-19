Dubai-UAE – Bigo Live, a leading social livestreaming platform in the MENA region, announces the launch of its newest "Collect Five Blessings" campaign for Eid al-Fitr 2023. With the "Collect Five Blessings" campaign, Bigo Live aims to provide its users with an exciting opportunity to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, and spread the spirit of giving, kindness, and togetherness in a fun and engaging manner while also standing a chance to win amazing prizes.

From April 22nd to April 29th, Bigo Live users from across the MENA region can participate in the campaign by scanning Eid Mamol to collect five different blessing cards - health cards, perfection cards, happiness cards, peace cards, and luck cards. These cards symbolize the five blessings of Eid al-Fitr and represent the essence of the festival. Users who collect all five cards will have a chance to win round-trip tickets to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims, to perform Umrah.

"We are thrilled to introduce the 'Collect Five Blessings' campaign for our users in the MENA region to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Eid is a time for spreading joy and positivity, and we want to make sure our users can celebrate it in style," said a spokesperson for Bigo Live. "By encouraging users to participate in online activities and share blessings with their friends and family, we hope that the campaign reinforces the importance of community and social bonds in the MENA region. We truly believe that small acts of kindness can go a long way in making the world a better place, and we're excited to be a part of that movement and bring people closer together this Eid al-Fitr."

To participate in the campaign, users have to obtain the cards through three methods. Firstly, they can take photos to identify Mamol and scan it to have the chance to get a blessing card which would be randomized. Secondly, users can exchange their blessing cards in the Communities. The limit of sharing and requesting currency is three times a day. Lastly, 300 universal cards will be distributed at 10 pm every day.

On the evening of April 30th, 300 lucky winners will be randomly drawn from the users who collect all five cards and successfully complete the challenge, with cash rewards and 3 round-trip tickets to Mecca up for grabs, and Amazon gift cards of varying values. Users can keep track of their progress and updates in the "Collect Five Blessings" campaign page on the Bigo Live app.

The "Collect Five Blessings" campaign reflects Bigo Live's dedication to fostering a sense of community and creating unique experiences for its users. The platform has been able to curate communities of thousands of Muslims from across the world which were very active on Bigo during Ramadan. These communities often interacted to contribute health, fitness, and self-care information to engage with other users during the holy month.

Bigo Live remains committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all its users, and will continue to work towards promoting positivity and togetherness. Through the campaign, Bigo Live users will not only be given the opportunity to win exciting prizes, but also to spread positivity and create unforgettable experiences with fellow users. By bringing people together and celebrating the true spirit and values of Eid, the platform has once again proven its commitment to fostering a sense of community among its users. The success of this campaign aims to help showcase the power of social media in bringing people together but also reinforces Bigo Live's position as a leader in creating memorable experiences for its users.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, based in Singapore.