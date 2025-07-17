Muscat – BankDhofar, the second largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of branches, is empowering Oman's youth with its innovative Youth Account, designed to provide the tools and resources needed for financial success. Committed to supporting the next generation, the Bank offers a range of tailored benefits to help young adults navigate the world of finance with confidence.

Recognising the unique needs of young people, BankDhofar has created a modern banking experience that combines convenience, accessibility, and valuable rewards. The Youth Account is a part of its ongoing commitment to promote financial inclusion and literacy through products that help young individuals kickstart their financial journeys.

This account offers a suite of features designed to make banking easy and rewarding. From free mobile transfers to exclusive discounts, the Youth Account helps young adults manage their money effectively and build a strong financial foundation.

Key benefits include up to four free mobile transfers each month, freedom and flexibility to manage funds with no minimum balance fees, and a globally accepted personalised vertical Visa Debit Card with enhanced security features for online shopping and international transactions. Account holders can also avail exclusive merchant offers and discounts across various categories, including beauty, lifestyle, shopping, leisure, and dining.

The Youth Account provides access to different saving and deposit accounts, allowing young adults to start planning for their future financial goals. BankDhofar’s extensive network of over hundred branches and 24/7 mobile and internet banking ensure convenient access to services anytime, anywhere.

Commenting on the Youth Account, Amjad Iqbal bin Hassan Al Lawati, Chief Retail Banking Officer at BankDhofar , said “We believe in empowering young people with the financial knowledge and tools they need to thrive. The Youth Account is a testament to this commitment, offering a range of benefits and resources to help them achieve their financial aspirations. We are proud to support Oman's next generation as they embark on their journey towards financial independence.”

BankDhofar's Youth Account underscores its commitment to young customers, fostering financial responsibility and building long-term relationships. As the second largest bank in Oman in terms of branches, BankDhofar continues to shape the future of banking for generations to come.

With a strong focus on growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, BankDhofar achieved a net profit increase of 12.5% in 2024, reaching OMR 43.6 million compared to OMR 38.7 million in 2023. The bank continues to lead in digital transformation, being one of the first in Oman to introduce Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. Its commitment to modernization is further reflected in the deployment of wholesale cash deposit machines and the launch of Easy Biz, a digital collection and settlement platform. Additionally, BankDhofar continues to make significant strides in cybersecurity, reinforcing its dedication to safeguarding customer transactions and data.

BankDhofar remains committed to providing a comprehensive range of banking solutions tailored to all segments of society, including women, youth, children, and high-income groups. With a network of 131 branches across Oman including Dhofar Isalmic , the bank ensures accessibility and superior service for its diverse clientele.

The Youth Account is available to Omani nationals and expatriates aged 18-23. Interested customers can apply online or visit any BankDhofar branches.