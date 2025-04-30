Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Global premium automotive brand EXEED made a striking appearance at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show under the theme “Shift To Tomorrow,” unveiling its three major new energy models—ET, ES, and RX PHEV—alongside its self-developed AiMOGA intelligent robots.

As a highlight of the press conference, EXEED showcased the AiMOGA robots’ “multi-robot collaboration” capabilities for the first time, demonstrating the brand’s leadership in intelligent technology. Meanwhile, the global debut of the ES Performance Edition drew widespread attention from media and audiences, impressing with its aggressive race-inspired design and outstanding performance.

EXEED Accelerates AI Robot Development, Ushering in the Era of Intelligent Mobility

EXEED began humanoid robot research and development in 2020. In 2023, the company officially released its self-developed robot and robotic dog ecosystem products.

In 2024, EXEED announced an investment of over AED 100 million to accelerate its robotics business, which has now entered the mass production phase. During the Shanghai Auto Show, AiMOGA robots successfully completed a “multi-robot collaboration” demonstration, marking a major milestone in EXEED’s robotics journey and paving the way for further breakthroughs in intelligent mobility.

Upgraded Multi-Robot Coordination: "One Command, Multiple Robots Collaboration"

"In the past, one robot would receive and execute voice commands; today, one robot understands your instructions and coordinates multiple robots to complete tasks," explained the AiMOGA Intelligent System lead.

At the show, audiences witnessed a "multi-robot squad" of three robots, executing tasks such as welcoming guests, delivering water, and providing directions, based on a unified large model framework for language understanding and task scheduling.

Achieving this “multi-robot one-brain” coordination was a major technical challenge. To overcome it, the team developed a scheduling algorithm integrated with a large model mechanism, enabling the robots to receive and execute unified commands with flexible task division—much like a coordinated workgroup.

Qin Chao, CEO of EXEED, stated:

"EXEED is not only focused on robotics development but also applies breakthroughs in language interaction and AI technology to our high-end vehicles, creating a 'human-vehicle-robot' intelligent mobility ecosystem for an even smarter and more convenient user experience."

Global Debut of the ES Performance Edition

At the EXEED press conference, the ES Performance Edition made a stunning debut. It builds upon the “Nature’s Power” design philosophy while deeply integrating the brand’s performance DNA.

In terms of design, the ES Performance Edition introduces extensive track-grade aerodynamic enhancements to its streamlined fastback silhouette. This ensures it maintains the industry-leading acceleration of 0–100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, while also delivering sharper handling and a more aggressive, performance-focused aesthetic.

Lightweight construction was pushed to the extreme with widespread use of carbon fiber in key areas—including the grille, hood, side skirts, rear wing, and rear diffuser. A full carbon-fiber hood with a large ventilation outlet, carefully placed aerodynamic blades across the body, and an adjustable two-stage rear wing combine to craft EXEED’s distinctive performance coupe identity.

At speeds of up to 210 km/h, the rear wing generates 110 kilograms of downforce, significantly enhancing road adhesion and high-speed stability.

The ES Performance Edition also makes a bold statement with its "Pulse Green" metallic fluorescent paint. The high-saturation fluorescent base, infused with shimmering multicolored particles, reveals a radiant golden pulse under strong light, while transforming into a mysterious dark green in shadow. The shifting metallic particles create a dynamic "breathing" effect, delivering a visually stunning, pulse-like impact that brings the vehicle vividly to life.

The UAE is the launch market for EXLANTIX. It is reported that EXEED plans to expand into high-regulation markets, including European countries such as Norway and Denmark, and will gradually launch a series of track tour test drive events across global markets.