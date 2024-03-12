UAE: EXEED by Al Ghurair, the premium automotive brand exclusively represented by AG Auto in the UAE under Al Ghurair, unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 VX SUV at a spectacular launch event on 7th March 2024. Held at the iconic The Ritz-Carlton Dubai in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), the exclusive 2024 VX launch was inaugurated in the presence of EXEED’s esteemed partners, stakeholders and automotive enthusiasts, marking a significant milestone for the premium automotive brand in the UAE.

Ricky Mullins, Senior Vice President – Business Development at EXEED said: “The all-new 2024 VX SUV will redefine premium driving experiences in the UAE. With a bold new look, spacious interior, and featuring the latest technologies, the 2024 VX offers discerning drivers exceptional value combined with innovation, power, and ultimate comfort. At EXEED, we welcome drivers to the new standard of driving excellence in the UAE and look forward to bringing further innovation to the region’s automotive landscape.’’

The 2024 VX SUV is complete with state-of-the-art features, performance and drive capabilities. This SUV redefines luxury and comfort by creating an unparalleled cabin experience that transforms every drive. Drivers can also choose between a six-seater and seven-seater cabin option.

Living up to the EXEED promise of "Born For More," the vehicles offer premium quality, with drivers and passengers treated to a luxurious interior trim with a 40.6-inch triplex display screen, and an Acoustics Palace class 3D surround music cockpit. Featuring a Lion Melody iFLYTEK 23-speaker soundsystem, headrest audio, and ANC noise cancellation, the 2024 VX captivates drivers into a symphony of harmony with a personalised music hall experience.

Prioritising driver safety, the all-new 2024 VX SUV is equipped with 26 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and 10 ultra-large curtain airbags for enhanced protection. The BorgWarner VI All Terrain 4WD system, combined with Michelin tyres, provides unparalleled traction and stability, while the new pocket gear design enhances efficiency and control. The state-of-the-art speed limit assistance (SLA) intelligently prevents drivers from over-speeding and offers a 540-degree AVM HD image assist limiting blind spots.

Equipped with the Qualcomm 8155 Chip that offers an intelligent cabin, the high-tech SUV is powered by a dynamic 2.0T engine paired with an Aisin 8AT transmission, and boasts seven driving modes for versatile performances. EXEED’s 2024 VX SUV features innovative design details, including a stylish three-dimensional front grille exuding sophistication in its exterior aesthetics. With a 2,900 mm wheelbase, and 24-inch alloy wheels, the premium SUV offers heightened performance and handling. Combined with luxurious amenities such as seat massage, heating and ventilation, the car offers indulgent comfort and tranquillity.

With a commanding design, spacious interiors and elegant exterior, impeccable engineering, exhilarating performance and advanced technology, the all-new 2024 VX SUV indulges in the comfort and sophistication of premium driving experiences. Prices start from AED 154,999, and drivers can select their all-new VX across three model categories including 2.0TGDI Luxury, 2.0TGDI Flagship and 2.0TGDI Executive.

For further information on EXEED by Al Ghurair’s 2024 VX SUV and test drives, please visit the Dubai showroom – D74, Al Ittihad Road – Al Khabaisi - Dubai, Abu Dhabi showroom – Corniche Street - Al Khalidiyah - Abu Dhabi, or via the website: www.exeed-uae.com

About EXEED:

EXEED is a new premium brand that combines the centuries-old traditions of European automotive culture with the latest intelligent manufacturing technologies that China is known for today.

Designers and engineers from BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and other European automobile concerns take part in the development of EXEED cars, and the production itself is carried out at the facilities of an enterprise created by a Chinese company together with Jaguar Land Rover.

With a wealth of experience and technical expertise, the European partner ensures identical manufacturing processes and the highest level of quality control across all of its manufacturing sites, including the EXEED vehicle plant in China.

EXEED also cooperates with world-famous automotive component suppliers in the field of component manufacturing, including Fortune 500 companies such as Intel, Bosch, Magna, etc.

For more information, please visit: www.exeed-uae.com

About AG Auto:

AG Auto, one of the leading automotive service companies in the region, housed under the Mobility division at Al Ghurair, offers a wide range of high-quality vehicles to customers. AG Auto seeks to provide top-notch, reliable and customised services to deliver amazing car-buying experiences and meet different preferences of customers. AG Auto is renowned for creating best-in-class automotive solutions by leveraging its vast experience, knowledge and dedication to customer satisfaction.

AG Auto offers a wide selection of automobiles, ranging from luxury sedans to elegant SUVs and effective compact cars in collaboration with renowned global automakers. By providing access to premium brands and models known for their performance, safety features and cutting-edge technology, the business strives to meet the needs of its diverse consumer base.

In keeping with AG Auto’s stringent commitment to integrity and quality, each vehicle offered is put through rigorous examinations and quality tests, giving customers the confidence that the vehicles they buy will meet the highest industry standards for performance, safety, and longevity.

AG Auto places a high value on achieving excellence in all areas of its business, ensuring that their customers receive great service by being at the forefront of industry developments and consistently improving their processes. Thanks to its continuous commitment to excellence, AG Auto has developed a reputation as a reliable dealer of high-quality vehicles and an ideal destination for car enthusiasts.

