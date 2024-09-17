Dubai – ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East has commenced performing heavy maintenance checks on South African-registered Embraer Legacy aircraft following the receipt of regulatory approval.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has officially approved ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East’s Dubai facility to conduct heavy maintenance checks on the Embraer EMB-135/145 series (Legacy 600/650 series), including checks up to 192-month checks. The company operates a 15,344 square meter (165,160 square feet) state-of-the-art MRO facility at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East has already welcomed its first two clients, with their Legacy 600 aircraft currently undergoing 96-month and 144-month airframe maintenance checks in its hangar. Additional services include shipping one aircraft's landing gear to the United States for overhaul.

Being already certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for heavy maintenance on Legacy aircraft, ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East’s certification by the SACAA was facilitated through the auditing and validation of its EASA credentials. The SACAA's endorsement marks the 18th civil aviation regulator to certify ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East.

Nick Weber, Regional Vice President for the Middle East at ExecuJet MRO Services, says the Dubai facility secured this business due to the aircraft already operating in the Middle East. He also credits the new contracts to ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East’s status as an Embraer Authorized Service Centre as well as a Rolls-Royce Authorized Service Centre for engines including the BR710 and AE3007A series, which power the Legacy aircraft. Certain engine manufacturers require MRO providers to be authorized service centres to perform engine changes which are under their programmes.

“As business and trade between the Middle East and Africa continue to grow, we anticipate more opportunities to serve operators from the neighbouring African region,” adds Weber.

About ExecuJet MRO Services

ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has world-class MRO facilities in Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, and the Middle East where major repair and refurbishment activities are conducted. All MRO operations performed within the global ExecuJet MRO Services comply with the world’s most stringent regulatory and safety requirements.

Specialising in airframe, avionics and engine maintenance; aircraft engineers are trained and certified on a wide range of aircraft, including Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream, Hawker, and various others.

Further information: www.execujet-mro.com

