Dubai - Dubai International (DXB), a leading global hub for travellers from all over the world, is now home to the region’s first airport gaming lounge concept with the opening of Game Space on 21st November 2022. The unique space is set to further enhance travellers’ experience at the world’s busiest international airport.

Offering a novel alternative to the normal pre-flight routine of travellers, Game Space is located in the heart of DXB Family Zone at B Gates in Terminal 3. A focal point for game-loving passengers of all ages, from families looking to try gaming for the first time to seasoned gamers, this vibrant hub offers travellers the opportunity to get together, relax and indulge their passion for play.

The space features 40 game stations, each of which boast 50” screens and side-by-side seating for either solo or multi-player gaming. Offering both PCs and consoles, the array of gaming options provides something for all guests. Key hardware for 20 of the 40 gaming stations will be provided by Republic of Gamers (ROG), an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Each ROG gaming station will have a PC featuring a motherboard by ROG, the award-winning motherboard brand, plus a ROG 2K 240 Hz monitor, a high-resolution ROG headset, an RGB mechanical ROG keyboard, a high-precision ROG mouse, and an ergonomic ROG gaming chair for ultimate comfort.

With 20 leading game titles available to play at the lounge, including Fortnite, League of Legends, Gran Turismo 7, Crash Bandicoot and more, there are options to suit every taste and preference. Passengers travelling to the region for football action will have plenty of opportunities to continue their footie fix with top soccer games on hand to keep them immersed in the ‘glorious game’.

Game Space will be open 24/7, so the fun will be non-stop. Food and drink options are also available, making it the perfect place to unwind.

Access to Game Space is available to all travellers for a fee. Priority Pass, the world's largest independent airport lounge and experiences program will also provide game time for their members. Other card membership programmes will soon be available at the space.

“We are excited to work with Dubai Airports to deliver an innovative new gaming experience for travellers at the world’s leading hub,” said Errol McGlothan, Co-director at Game Space. “We know that gaming is incredibly popular in the region and Game Space will allow travellers to change their waiting time at the airport into their gaming time.

Working with strategic gaming partners like ASUS, we believe that we have a unique collaboration to push the boundaries of what the lounge experience can be,’’ said Frédéric Briest, Co-director at Game Space. ‘‘We are delighted to provide unique and fun moments for beginners to experienced gamers transiting from Dubai.’’

Eugene Barry, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Dubai Airports, said, “We are delighted to partner with Game Space to launch this new gaming lounge for our global guests, which adds an exciting new element to our existing range of retail, food and hospitality partnerships across the airport.”

About Game Space

Dubai’s new airport experience is a game-changer.

Put all those memories of long boring airport waits behind you. There’s a new arrival at Dubai Airport and it’s destined to transform your airport experience forever.

We invite you to take time out and immerse yourself in the fun and entertainment of Game Space - the EMEA’s very first gaming lounge. This unique alternative to the normal pre-flight routine is situated right in the heart of Dubai Airport’s Family Zone on Concourse B.

Game Space is a focal point for pleasure seekers of all ages and gaming experience. A vibrant hub where people can get together, relax and indulge their passion for play using our 40 purpose-built gaming stations (maybe enjoy a bite to eat or a drink too).

It’s game on for everyone!

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports owns and manages the operation and development of both of Dubai’s airports – Dubai International (DXB)and Dubai World Central (DWC). As integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business. With 29.1m passengers in annual traffic in 2021, DXB retained its rank as the world’s number one international airport for the eighth consecutive year. DXB is also ranked among the top ten for international cargo volumes, as reported by Airports Council International (ACI).

About ASUS ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.