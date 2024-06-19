Power control specialist Excitation Engineering Services (EES) has appointed Qatar-based Synergy Gulf to develop business in the region. EES’ offering includes supplying front-end upgrades of existing excitation systems, designing and building complete new systems, system maintenance and servicing, failure investigation and engineer training.

As most excitation systems in Qatar are decades old and, in many cases, no longer supported by the original suppliers, EES aims to help engineers and engineering managers overcome challenges with obsolescence management. Synergy Gulf was selected as it met EES’ key criteria of having an in-house team of engineers, existing relationships with Qatar’s major industrial companies and a commitment to ongoing technical support.

EES’ offering in the synchronous machine control system market is unique as it is an independent company that can provide components from all major OEMs without being tied to one brand. Furthermore, it has a warehouse of new and refurbished legacy and obsolete parts that cannot be sourced from the wider marketplace. This enables it to provide cost-effective system upgrades that cause minimal plant disruption.

“Qatar is one of the big three markets in the GCC and has a high level of industrialisation that relies on decades-old excitation systems, which are difficult to source spare parts or support for,” explained Colin Cox, business development manager at EES. “With our in-house technical expertise and comprehensive stock of excitation system parts, we are well placed to provide cost-effective upgrades and offer long-term technical support, servicing and maintenance beyond the initial equipment supply.

“We chose Synergy Gulf to be our local agent in Qatar for two primary reasons. Firstly, the company has a diverse product portfolio, and a significant number of its team are qualified engineers, meaning it can act as more than just a sales agent and provide technical expertise and support. Furthermore, I have a long-standing professional relationship with Synergy Gulf’s CEO, Sudip Maitra, who is a highly respected engineer and a prominent member of the Institute of Engineers in Qatar,” continued Cox.

“Synergy Gulf is proud to partner with EES in Qatar,” explained Sudip Maitra, CEO of Synergy Gulf.” The wealth of experience and professionalism from EES, coupled with the local technical support we can provide, is a recipe for success in the Middle East market. This is especially true when it comes to supporting local customers' synchronous excitation requirements.”

“Since we appointed Synergy Gulf, it has already arranged a well-attended Seminar in Qatar where EES gave a presentation to local engineers on synchronous system control. The presentation has resulted in several enquiries already, including a sizeable proposal opportunity for system replacement work,” concluded Cox.

Synergy Gulf’s appointment forms part of EES’ Middle-East growth strategy, which will see it appoint local agents in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

To find out more about EES’ technical expertise, visit https://excitationengineering.co.uk/design.

About Excitation Engineering Services LTD: Excitation & Engineering Services Ltd (EES) is an industry leader in specialist excitation control systems both in the UK and throughout the world. Our professional consultancy service is backed by comprehensive hands-on support covering emergencies/breakdowns, routine maintenance, system testing/diagnostics, up to date system replacement and training.