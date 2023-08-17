EWEC’s Q2 auction recorded the largest number of participants to date, reflecting the CECs scheme’s continued growth

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced it will conduct its Q3 auction for Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) in Abu Dhabi, with registration now open and the auction closing on 14 September 2023.

The upcoming auction is the latest in a series of successful auctions conducted by EWEC. The Q2 auction in June attracted a record number of participants, including a significant number of new entrants from diverse industries, including district cooling, artificial intelligence, and driver education, emphasising the continued growth and awareness of this key scheme that enables industries to enhance the sustainability of their operations.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “The impressive number of participants in our Q2 auction serves as compelling evidence of the scheme's consistent success in promoting the decarbonisation of electricity consumption. This innovative scheme has already seen significant milestones, breaking records along the way and bolstering the UAE's pursuit of its economic and sustainability objectives. Given the persistent impact of climate change on communities, there is no better time for companies to reduce their carbon footprint, and the CECs scheme, coupled with EWEC’s CECs auctions, will help accelerate the achievement of a net zero future. We are confident that the CECs scheme will continue to flourish, and I would like to encourage all organisations to register for our Q3 auction and take action today to address climate change.”

EWEC is the single registrant and auction operator responsible for implementing the CECs scheme. This innovative tool fosters greater clean energy accountability, helping drive the transition to a low-carbon economy and contributes to the realisation of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, by enabling Abu Dhabi-based entities to track and verify their clean energy consumption, and decarbonise their operations.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s CECs scheme is the only accredited instrument in Abu Dhabi that proves ownership of decarbonised energy consumption using clean electricity generated from solar or nuclear energy sources. Additionally, CECs provide purchasing entities with a competitive advantage by holding certificates that conform to International REC Standard (I-REC) and verifying their sustainability credentials.

To participate in the upcoming CECs auction, taking place on 14 September 2023, please visit www.ewec.ae/en/CleanEnergyCertificates or contact EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates team at: CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae.

