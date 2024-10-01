Developers and developer consortiums are invited to submit Expressions of Interest by the specified deadline

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, today invited developers and developer consortiums to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the development of a new Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Project (IPP) to be located in the Al Dhafra Region, in the Al Zarraf area in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Zarraf Solar PV project is a greenfield solar power project with a generation capacity of 1.5 gigawatts (GW) AC, and will be similar in scale and production capacity to Al Dhafra Solar PV, Al Ajban Solar PV, and Khazna Solar PV. Once fully operational, the project will generate enough electricity for approximately 160,000 homes across the UAE, reducing CO2 emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tonnes per year and raising EWEC’s total solar power capacity to approximately 7 GW (AC).

Zarraf Solar PV is EWEC’s fifth world-leading utility-scale solar PV project, supporting the acceleration of renewable and clean energy capacity in the UAE under EWEC’s strategic plan to build an average of 1.4GW of new solar PV capacity annually between 2027-2037. By 2030, EWEC forecasts that more than 50 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s electricity demand will be met from renewable and clean energy, and by 2035 60 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s total power demand will be met from renewable and clean energy sources.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “The Zarraf Solar PV project is a key component of EWEC’s world-leading deployment of solar power generation, as we strategically accelerate the UAE’s energy transition. We are proud to be leading the transformation of the energy ecosystem by commissioning and deploying new low-carbon technologies. We look forward to receiving expressions of interest for the development of the Zarraf Solar PV project, and welcome those willing to join us on our journey to decarbonise the energy sector.”

The Zarraf Solar PV project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the solar PV plant and associated infrastructure. The project will follow the independent power project programme of Abu Dhabi, where developers enter into a long-term power purchase agreement with EWEC as the sole procurer of electricity.

EWEC invites developers or developer consortiums to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) by the deadline of 22 October 2024, at 12:00 noon Gulf Standard Time (GST). Interested parties are requested to submit their EOI via electronic copy to: zarrafpv.project@ewec.ae.

Following a review of the EOIs, EWEC will issue the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to proceed to the next stage. The RFQ will provide additional details regarding the project, pre-qualification criteria and the bidding process. After the RFQ, the Request for Proposal to qualified bidders will be shared following regulatory approval of the project.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

