Mediclinic Middle East becomes the first healthcare company to participate in the Clean Energy Certificates scheme

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced that it has entered a clean energy agreement with Mediclinic Middle East, one of the UAE’s leading private hospital groups.

The agreement will see EWEC’s clean energy sources powering 100 per cent of the electricity consumption of Mediclinic’s Abu Dhabi hospitals and medical centres for a full operating year, supporting the hospital group’s efforts to adopt clean energy, and to further expand decarbonisation in the healthcare sector. EWEC will provide Mediclinic with Clean Energy Certificates (CECs), a scheme that was launched by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) to provide Abu Dhabi based entities an empowering pathway to achieve their desired sustainability goals by guaranteeing the clean origin of their electricity consumption, while also enabling them to further reduce their carbon footprint.

Francois Brice, Commercial Executive Director at EWEC, said: “It gives us great pleasure to sign a partnership agreement with a leading medical institution such as Mediclinic Middle East, and support them in taking a major step towards reducing their carbon emissions. The CEC scheme is providing Abu Dhabi based companies across various sectors with the opportunity to become pioneers in supporting the UAE Net Zero Strategic Initiative by decarbonising their energy consumption.”

Commenting on the agreement, David Hadley, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East, said: “Mediclinic is guided by an unwavering motivation to prevent, treat, care and protect, not only our patients, but also the environments in which we operate. As part of this commitment, Mediclinic Middle East is proud to enter into this agreement with EWEC to purchase clean energy, reducing our carbon footprint and moving us towards our goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. We look forward to working with EWEC in the future at all levels to help us achieve our environmental strategic objectives.”

CECs are tradeable digital certificates that guarantee the source a specific standard unit of energy (1MWh) was generated from. The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) issued a regulatory policy for the CECs scheme in August 2021 which, for the first time globally, included CECs for power generated from nuclear energy. EWEC is playing a key role for Abu Dhabi’s CEC scheme, acting as Single Registrant and auction operator to establish a primary market for this new instrument, operating CECs auctions on a quarterly basis.