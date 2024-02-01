The congress is being held for the first time in the Middle East, emphasising the region’s pivotal role in environmental education

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced that it is supplying the 12th World Environmental Education Congress (WEEC) with renewable and clean energy for all operational needs during the event, verified through the provision of Clean Energy Certificates (CECs).

Taking place for the first time in the Middle East, WEEC, which is being hosted by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), is being held between 29 January – 2 February in Abu Dhabi. Building on key discussions that took place at COP28, hosted by the UAE, WEEC features the participation of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), focusing on the power of education in confronting the Triple Planetary Crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. The key gathering features an array of influential speakers, experts and policymakers, including H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Razan Al Mubarak, President of the IUCN.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “This partnership not only drives the decarbonisation of electricity consumption at major international events but also reflects our value of enabling positive change in society by creating a clean and sustainable environment for future generations. EWEC is uniquely positioned in Abu Dhabi to empower a range of key organisations to increase their clean energy adoption and accelerate the UAE’s energy transition. With this strategic partnership, we hope to spread awareness of actionable, practical solutions with key enablers from around the world that are actively supporting sustainability.”

Issued in one megawatt-hour units, CECs are tradable digital certificates which comply with the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard) and prove ownership of the environmental and economic benefits derived from clean energy consumption. EWEC is the single registrant and auction operator responsible for implementing the CECs scheme issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE). This innovative tool fosters greater clean energy accountability, accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy and contributing to the realisation of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative by enabling Abu Dhabi-based entities to track and verify their clean energy consumption and decarbonise their operations.

As the official Clean Energy Partner, EWEC is supplying WEEC with renewable and clean energy from solar and nuclear sources, verified through the provision of CECs. The partnership paves the way for future collaboration to help foster low-carbon solutions in the events sector. EWEC has been driving the broader adoption of CECs, with rapidly growing interest in a range of key economic sectors, including entertainment and sporting events. 2023 saw the single largest purchase of CECs to date, with a record number of participants.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director, Environmental Information, Science and Outreach Management, EAD, said: “We are thrilled to host the first regional edition of WEEC, and this partnership with EWEC aligns perfectly with our mission to promote environmental awareness and education. By incorporating Clean Energy Certificates, we are not only setting a new standard for responsible energy consumption but also encouraging a broader shift towards clean energy adoption. We look forward to a successful event that not only educates but also inspires positive action for our planet.”

EWEC's collaboration with WEEC reflects its commitment to sustainability, integral to its mission as a leader of change in the UAE's energy sector. This partnership aligns with the company’s vision for a clean, sustainable future, actively contributing to the UAE's energy transition and supporting the government's goals for a resilient, eco-friendly environment.

