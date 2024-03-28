Project to accelerate the UAE’s circular economy

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, and Tadweer Group, a sustainable waste champion, have signed a concession agreement with a Japan-based consortium comprised of Marubeni Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (HZI), and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (JOIN). The local and global partners will join forces for the development of the world-leading greenfield Abu Dhabi Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Independent Power Project (IPP).

The concession agreement was signed at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre by Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, and Roni Araiji, consortium representative and Managing Director Middle East of Hitachi Zosen Inova Ltd. The signing took place in the presence of representatives from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

Set to be the world’s most advanced WtE facility, and one of the region’s largest, the project will have an expected annual processing capacity of 900,000 tonnes of waste, enabling an expected carbon emissions reduction of 1.1 million tonnes per year. The world-leading project will set benchmarks for WtE energy projects in terms of scale, efficiency and environmental benefits. This reinforces Tadweer Group’s ambition as a sustainability champion of diverting 80 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s waste from landfills by 2030 and helping to create a blueprint for alternative energy sources.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: "Today marks a milestone for Abu Dhabi and the UAE as we continue to accelerate the decarbonisation and sustainable transformation of the country’s economy. In partnership with Tadweer Group, this significant waste-to-energy project enables Abu Dhabi’s strategic shift towards integrating sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sources that cater to its community's needs and drive the development of the UAE’s circular economy. EWEC is at the forefront of accelerating the UAE’s energy transition, and we are proud to expand our portfolio to include circular economy projects, such as waste-to-energy. We look forward to collaborating with Tadweer Group and our Japanese partners in setting a new standard for waste-to-energy projects in the region and beyond."

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, commented: “This concession agreement marks a new chapter in our mission to promote environmental sustainability and implement accelerated technology, showcasing the importance of waste conversion to clean energy. This project is a cornerstone in our strategy to reduce reliance on landfills, lower carbon emissions, and support the UAE's energy agenda. We look forward to working closely with our partners to harness pioneering technologies that transform waste into valuable resources.”

Isao Suzuki, Regional CEO of Marubeni Corporation for Middle-East, said: “At Marubeni, we are deeply honoured to participate in this landmark waste-to-energy project, a pivotal initiative that embodies our commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. This project not only marks a significant advancement in the UAE’s journey towards a circular economy but also showcases the strength of international collaboration in addressing global challenges. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Marubeni’s dedication to innovation in the energy sector, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in waste management and energy production.”

This partnership between EWEC, Tadweer Group, Marubeni Corporation, HZI, and JOIN aligns with the objectives of the UAE Circular Economy Policy, which provides the country with a framework to achieve sustainable governance, optimising the use of natural resources, and finding efficient infrastructure solutions.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and despatch of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

About Tadweer Group

Tadweer Group, part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based holding company, is leading the way in promoting sustainable waste practices and establish new benchmarks for the circular economy. The company’s strategic vision is aimed at revolutionising waste management by unlocking the value of waste.

As the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group is committed to deploying advanced technologies and fostering strategic partnerships in support of the UAE's sustainability objectives, working towards its goal of diverting 80% of Abu Dhabi’s waste away from landfill by 2030. In addition to its commitment to Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group has ambitious international goals, striving to make significant contributions to sustainable waste management beyond the UAE. For more information, please visit www.Tadweer.ae.

Please see a link here to the location of Tadweer Group’s new headquarters.

About Marubeni:

Marubeni Corporation is one of Japan’s largest trading companies (sogo shosha) with more than 160 years of history. Headquartered in Tokyo, Marubeni continues to expand its businesses across the globe, with a presence in over 60 countries and more than 131 branches and offices worldwide.

In February 2022, Marubeni set forth the company’s Green Strategy in its Mid-Term Management Strategy “GC2024” and aspires to become a forerunner in green business through enhancing its current green business and “greening” all its business segments.