Partnership with dmg events will also see EWEC providing the 6th Arab Water Forum with renewable and clean energy

Clean Energy Partnership further accelerates EWEC’s strategic initiative to decarbonise UAE’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions sector

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced that it will supply the 2024 edition of the World Utilities Congress and the 6th Arab Water Forum with renewable and clean energy through the provision of Clean Energy Certificates (CECs).

EWEC’s partnership with dmg events marks the third consecutive year in which EWEC provides the World Utilities Congress, hosted by TAQA, with renewable and clean energy. In addition, the 6th Arab Water Forum, co-located with the World Utilities Congress and organised by dmg events, will also be provided with CECs, marking the first time the Arab Water Forum will be fully powered by renewable and clean energy sources.

EWEC will provide the World Utilities Congress and the Arab Water Forum with CECs to decarbonise the events’ energy consumption and reduce its Scope 2 emissions. CECs are tradable digital certificates that conform to the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard). CECs are the sole internationally recognised instrument in Abu Dhabi that validates ownership of the environmental and economic benefits gained from renewable and clean energy consumption, empowering entities to meet their sustainability objectives.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “EWEC is proud to extend its strategic partnership with World Utilities Congress and, for the first time, provide the Arab Water Forum with CECs, further accelerating our mission to decarbonise Abu Dhabi’s key economic sectors and drive the realisation of the UAE’s sustainability agenda. Our partnership demonstrates a shared commitment towards boosting Abu Dhabi’s sustainability and economic objectives and contributing to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. The CECs scheme is rapidly growing in scale and proving a key mechanism in helping Abu Dhabi entities across a range of economic sectors to decarbonise their operations and reduce their carbon footprint.”

Scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from 16 to 18 September, the World Utilities Congress provides an international platform for global energy leaders, policymakers, innovators, and industry professionals from across the power and water utilities to discuss the rapid changes and challenges facing the utilities sector and collaborate to develop innovative solutions that pave the way for a resilient and decarbonised sector.

World Utilities Congress’s high-profile attendees and speakers include the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, H.E. Suhail Bin Mohamed Al Mazrouei; Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO & Managing Director of TAQA; Luc Rémont, Chairman and CEO of EDF; Yousif Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water & Electricity; Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director & CEO of Tadweer Group; and Shannon McCarthy, Secretary General of the International Desalination and Reuse Association.

Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, said: “We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with EWEC and extend the commitment to renewable energy to the Arab Water Forum for the first time. This partnership underscores our shared vision of advancing sustainability within the events sector and aligns perfectly with our goal to foster innovation and resilience in the global water and utilities industry. By leveraging Clean Energy Certificates, we are not only supporting our own sustainability targets but also setting a precedent for future events, demonstrating that large-scale exhibitions and conferences can operate sustainably and contribute to a greener future.”

Moreover, the 6th Arab Water Forum’s high-profile attendees and speakers include H.E. Prof. Mahmoud Abu-Zeid, President of the Arab Water Council; H.E. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States; H.E. Madam ZHU Chengqing, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Water Resources of the People's Republic of China; Mr. Loïc Fauchon, President of World Water Council; H.E. Eng. Abdallah Bin Ibrahim, Chairman of the Saudi Water Authority; and Prof. Safwat Abdel Dayem, Emeritus Professor, National Water Research Center.

EWEC plays a key role in Abu Dhabi’s CECs scheme, acting as a Single Registrant and auction operator to establish a primary market for this new instrument. EWEC has signed strategic clean energy partnerships with entities in the energy, real estate, healthcare, events, and sports sectors.

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

