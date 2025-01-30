Dubai, UAE: In line with its vision to shape a future where every product is traceable and every supply chain is secure, EVOTEQ announced its partnership with DAF, the Egyptian company managing the implementation and operation of the Egyptian Drug Authority’s national track-and-trace system. This collaboration will bring a cutting-edge solution to Egypt, marking a pivotal step toward redefining medicine traceability, enhancing patient safety, combating counterfeit drugs and managing potential drug shortages.

The partnership was formalized through signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in the presence of Dr Ahmed Afifi, CEO Egyptian Company for Medical Investment, on the third day of Arab Health 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Center. It strategically builds on EVOTEQ’s proven success in revolutionizing healthcare traceability in the UAE.

Eng. Hatem Kandeel, Founder and Managing Director of DAF, remarked: “This partnership reflects our commitment to adopting world-class innovations that safeguard patient health and strengthen Egypt’s healthcare ecosystem. Integrating cutting edge solutions within our systems in collaboration with Evoteq ensures that every step of the healthcare supply chain is secure, efficient, transparent and will add value to the pharma-manufacturing field in Egypt. Once we have launched in Egypt, I envision that DAF and Evoteq will expand to MENA region and Africa as the established service providers in the pharmaceutical regulation domain.

Jihad Tayara, CEO of EVOTEQ, stated: “Our collaboration with DAF Egypt is more than a partnership; it’s a shared mission to elevate healthcare standards and protect lives. By extending our joint capabilities to Egypt, we are addressing critical challenges in medicine authentication and laying the foundation for a future where trust and transparency are at the core of every healthcare system.”

A Game-Changer in Healthcare Supply Chain Transparency - The partnership between DAF and Evoteq established to serve Egypt’s healthcare framework will empower the Egyptian Drug Authority to monitor and validate medicines with unmatched precision, building on the successes already achieved by Evoteq in the UAE in combating counterfeit medicines, optimizing supply chains, and ensuring patients receive safe, authentic treatments for their wellbeing and safety.

Shaping the Future of Healthcare Through Collaboration - This MoU is a bold step toward a more innovative and safer healthcare ecosystem across the MENA region and Africa. By combining EVOTEQ’s expertise in secure supply chain solutions with DAF Egypt’s leadership in regulatory systems, this partnership is poised to redefine global standards in medicine traceability and patient care.

About EVOTEQ:

Established in 2017, EVOTEQ has positioned itself at the forefront of innovation, revolutionizing secure supply chain solutions to deliver unmatched transparency, resilience, and efficiency across industries. With cutting-edge platforms and expertise, EVOTEQ has empowered governments, industries, and economies to combat counterfeits, optimize operations, and set new benchmarks in product traceability, driving a future of trust and progress.

About DAF:

Established in 2020, Digital Access to Finance (DAF) has already delivered several unique software products and projects related to the healthcare of Egyptian citizens. Its core focus is focussed on the digital transformation of healthcare delivery. In its endeavours, it is now working under the auspices of the Egyptian Drug Authority to position the Egyptian Pharmaceutical industry and market at the technical forefront by implementing Track and Trace, eCTD and other important initiatives.

