Dubai, UAE: Evolutions, a renowned real estate intelligence hub in Dubai, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated exclusive membership card in collaboration with Ennismore, alongside the unveiling of its inaugural annual award ceremony. The announcement was made during an elegant Suhoor gathering at the Victorian glasshouse restaurant, Bahu Dubai, located in the prestigious Emirates Hills. Attended by over 600 distinguished brokers and developers affiliated with Evolutions, the event marked a significant milestone for the company as it continues to redefine the real estate landscape in Dubai.

In a strategic collaboration with Ennismore, Evolutions introduced the exclusive Evolutions Membership card, designed to offer unparalleled luxury experiences to its esteemed clientele. This membership card grants access to a curated selection of luxury hotels worldwide, including renowned brands such as SLS, 25hours, Hyde, SO/, Delano, and more. Cardholders can enjoy a plethora of benefits - including enticing discounts of 50% off at Just Opened Hotels, 30% off at Participating Dubai Gyms & Spas, 25% off at Participating Dubai F&B Outlets, and the privilege of enjoying a complimentary daily barista-made drink every day of the year at select hotels.

Evolutions' commitment to excellence is further demonstrated through its inaugural annual award ceremony, scheduled to debut at the end of 2024. The ceremony aims to recognize and celebrate the hard work and dedication of Evolutions' most engaged “Partners in Success.” Awards will be presented in two prestigious categories, honoring the “Top 3 Most Engaged Brokers: Recognizing individual brokers,” who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and performance, and acknowledging the “Top 3 Most Engaged Agencies in the UAE: Acknowledging agencies” that have excelled in delivering exceptional results and service excellence.

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, stated, "We serve as the vital link uniting developers, investors, brokers, and end-users, working relentlessly to create, develop, and deliver valuable assets. Our concept store reshapes real estate by granting all-stage developers access to a curated collection of exclusive properties. Each project enjoys dedicated presentation, enhancing the selection and buying experience. All showcased properties exude luxury and await discerning end-users and informed investors in this realm of refined elegance."

Evolutions stands out in the market as a revolutionary force, offering a unique value proposition to brokers, developers, and investors alike. With a portfolio boasting a diverse range of real estate projects, from branded luxury properties to affordable and sustainable residential developments, Evolutions provides its partners with exclusive access to some of the most coveted properties in Dubai. Despite being a new concept in the market, Evolutions is backed by a senior management team with over three decades of extensive experience in the real estate industry, spanning the Middle East and Europe. This wealth of experience positions Evolutions as a trusted partner, capable of delivering exceptional value and opportunities to its clients.

Since 2023, Evolutions has successfully managed and launched several prestigious real estate projects in Dubai, including Roma Residences by JRP Real-Estate Development, Rise Residences by S&S Developments, and Sapphire 32 Residences by DAK Real Estate. These projects, featured as exclusive real estate projects in Evolutions’ concept store, underscore the company's commitment to revolutionizing the industry through its curated collection of exclusive projects.

Evolutions invites brokers in Dubai to join its exclusive network and experience a new standard of excellence in the real estate industry. With a commitment to providing access to exclusive real estate projects and a dedication to recognizing excellence through its annual award ceremony, Evolutions is poised to redefine the real estate landscape in Dubai.

About Evolutions

Evolutions is a real estate intelligence hub headquartered in Dubai, combining a concept store of a curated collection of exquisite projects, comprehensive 360-degree consultancy, and a global network of industry experts, all converging to spark a transformative wave in the real estate development sector. Evolutions consistently sets the gold standard for delivering efficiency and seamlessness, backed by a seasoned cadre of industry professionals and an expansive array of all-encompassing services.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae

