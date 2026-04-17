Dubai, UAE: Evolutions, the global real estate powerhouse headquartered in Dubai, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in the UAE (2026), by Great Place to Work, the world's leading authority on workplace culture. This recognition goes beyond certification; it places Evolutions among an elite group of organizations that have demonstrated an exceptional and consistent commitment to their people, with over 85% of employees affirming that Evolutions is, without question, a great place to work.

The Best Workplaces distinction is one of the most desirable acknowledgements in the professional world. Unlike standard certification, it requires companies to not only meet the benchmark, but to surpass it. It is a ranking earned through the real-time, unfiltered feedback of employees, measuring the depth of trust, pride, fairness, and camaraderie experienced across every level of the organization.

Built on the belief that extraordinary results are only possible when extraordinary people feel genuinely valued, the company has invested in its culture as deliberately as it has invested in its business. With over 260 professionals across 44 nationalities speaking 36 languages, Evolutions has created a workplace where diversity of background translates into unity of purpose.

Husni Al Bayari, Chairman & Founder of Evolutions, reflected on the achievement: “Being recognized among the Best Workplaces in the UAE reflects the culture we have built over time, one that is driven by collaboration, accountability, and a shared commitment to excellence. At Evolutions, we believe that strong performance is only possible when people are empowered to grow, contribute, and lead within their roles.”

According to Best Workplaces research, organizations with strong workplace cultures consistently outperform in employee engagement, retention, and productivity. Employees in high-trust environments are more likely to demonstrate higher levels of commitment, innovation, and long-term contribution.

By earning this recognition, Evolutions joins a group of organizations in the UAE that are being acknowledged for setting higher standards in workplace culture and employee experience. The achievement further strengthens its position as a growing real estate ecosystem built on both operational excellence and people-driven performance.

With this milestone, Evolutions continues to reinforce its commitment to developing talent, strengthening its internal ecosystem, and ensuring that its culture evolves in parallel with its business growth.

About Evolutions

Evolutions is a global real estate powerhouse headquartered in Dubai. The company operates as a full-cycle ecosystem, built on a proprietary operating framework known as The EV Powercycle; a model designed to transform off-plan conceptualization, development and commercialization at scale. By integrating development strategy, engineering intelligence, sales, marketing, and operations under one ecosystem, Evolutions delivers end-to-end lifecycle management for real estate assets. This approach enables faster execution, smarter investment decisions, and consistently stronger outcomes for partners and investors across global markets.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.