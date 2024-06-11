Abu Dhabi – evision, the media and entertainment arm of e&, has entered a strategic partnership with Sony Pictures Television. This exciting collaboration will bring a wealth of captivating content to subscribers of evision's subscription video on demand (SVOD) platforms - STARZPLAY, eLife and Switch TV - throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

With this partnership, evision has secured video on demand (VOD) rights to a curated selection of Sony Pictures’ commercially successful theatrical releases. This expands STARZPLAY’s content library, offering subscribers an opportunity to delve into a captivating collection featuring epic adventures, action-oriented superhero films, and critically lauded cinematic masterpieces. From the zombie-filled streets of "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" to the high-speed thrills of "Bullet Train," and not forgetting the stunning animations of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2", these are just a few of the showstoppers in the lineup.

Olivier Bramly, CEO of evision, said: “The collaboration with Sony Pictures gives evision viewers access to great premium movies and shows, enriching our content selection for the different IPTV and streaming platforms we operate in the MENA region. This partnership with Sony Pictures is crucial for engaging subscribers and fostering brand loyalty, particularly with Hollywood content, and contributes to position our entertainment services as leading platforms of choice in the region.”

The partnership will also give viewers exclusive access to some of Sony Pictures' most anticipated TV series, including “Twisted Metal,” a brand-new show adapted from the action-packed PlayStation video game of the same name. Additionally, subscribers will enjoy exclusive sneak previews and behind-the-scenes content that’s not available anywhere else.

Mark Young, EVP Distribution & Networks, EMEA, Sony Pictures Television, said: From ‘Spider-Man’ to ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’, to ‘Twisted Metal’ and ‘The Killing Kind’ – these titles really showcase the breadth of quality produced across Sony Pictures and we know they will find global audiences. We are incredibly proud to announce this transformative collaboration as well as our commitment to bringing some of the most acclaimed and popular titles in our film and television series library to evision customers across the MENA region.”

About evision, from e& life

Headquartered in Dubai, evision, the media & entertainment arm of e&, stands as the largest industry player in the MENAP region, with more than 5 million users, including flagship entertainment services such as STARZ ON, STARZPLAY, eLife TV, Switch TV, Misr TV, Mobily TV and SHOQ TV.

As a pioneer in home entertainment in the region, evision provides cloud-based content and platform solutions and content management for IPTV, streaming, and mobile in all forms of entertainment across MENAP. With over 20 years of collaboration with major Hollywood studios, independent studios, and regional content suppliers, evision delivers over 600 TV channels and 20,000 hours of on-demand content across multiple languages.

evision owns and operates STARZ ON, a leading top-tier free streaming television service catering to the MENA audience, and holds a majority stake in STARZPLAY, a leading provider of subscription video-on-demand and streaming services in the MENA region, through the consortium led by evision with ADQ.

To learn more about evision, please visit http://evision.ae/.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.