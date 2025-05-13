Registration for business opportunities at the highly anticipated Season 30 is open now via this link

The destination is accepting proposal submissions across diversified categories, including Pavilions’ organisation, street food concepts and carts, speciality restaurants and coffee shops, retail outlets and open markets among others

Providers of entertainment attractions, guest operations services and promotional activations are all invited to register their interest and take part in the upcoming season

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: In anticipation of a remarkable Season 30, Global Village invites entrepreneurs, traders, small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners to bring their businesses to the park by registering their interest in Season 30 through the online business portal. With a proven track record of success, the destination presents unparalleled business opportunities and serves as an ideal platform for growth, innovation and the demonstration of pioneering concepts.

Global Village offers a distinctive chance for entrepreneurs, startups and SMEs to transform their business ideas into long-term success. Large-scale companies are also invited to join, gaining valuable exposure for their brands in a vibrant destination, known for its high footfall.

Global Village serves as a solid launch pad for innovative concepts across a variety of key sectors, including organisation of country pavilions, innovative street food concepts of kiosks and carts, speciality restaurants and coffee shop, retail outlets and open markets as well as new entertainment attractions that elevate the guest experience. Open markets comprise Indian Chaat Bazaar and the Road of Asia.

The destination also calls on guest service providers alongside promotional activations suppliers to register their interest for the upcoming season, ensuring the process is seamless for both new and established business owners, enabling them to expand their footprint and drive revenue growth.

Global Villages offers the ideal ecosystem for achieving business goals while contributing to a vibrant and fast-growing destination that connects brands directly with a wider business community as well as environment millions of guests.

As the proposal submission process opens categorically, the first category, Pavilions, launched today. Throughout the years, Pavilion partners have experienced remarkable returns on investment, with a number of them consistently participating for consecutive seasons spanning over a decade. Global Village’s commitment to supporting its partners in every way possible has cemented it as a dependable and reputable ally for individuals and enterprises seeking to enhance their market presence within the UAE and the region.

Global Village remains committed to showcasing extensive support to its partners, including assistance with staff visas, customs procedures for imported products, storage facilities, registration support and access to electronic payment terminals for sub-lessees.

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions.

The destination boasts a growing popularity and a profound connection with the guests, solidifying its position as the region’s number one (#1) entertainment and cultural hub. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests, with last Season 28 achieving a new proven record of a crowd footfall of 10 million.

Building on this success, Global Village Season 29 is set to offer a spectacular experience. This season, the destination is hosting 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park is home to 400+ world-class performers featured in 40,000 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.