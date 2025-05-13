Dubai, UAE: International Schools Partnership (iSP) has announced that it will offer up to 100 scholarships across nine of its schools in the UAE and Qatar. The scholarships, in three distinct categories, will be awarded to both existing and new students in secondary for the 2025-26 academic year.

Rory Galvin, Director of Learning, iSP – Middle East, said: “At iSP, we believe that the true purpose of education goes far beyond traditional academics. Our aim is to provide a holistic learning environment, one that sparks curiosity, nurtures creativity, and instils the values needed for students to flourish as globally minded individuals in an increasingly interconnected world.

These scholarship opportunities, offered to exceptional students across the UAE and Qatar, represent a powerful investment in their futures, one that will fuel a lifelong love of learning and empowering them to grow into innovative thinkers and problem-solvers.”

The categories align with the iSP learning pillars and will support each school’s continued commitment to fostering lifelong learners by recognising excellence in a variety of academic and non-academic disciplines.

The iSP scholarship categories for 2025-26 will focus on three key areas. The ‘Academic Excellence Scholarship’ will recognise high academic achievers who persevere in their goals and redefine the meaning of excellence through their dedication and commitment to learning. The ‘International Learner Scholarship’ will celebrate students who embrace global perspectives, thrive through cultural connections, and see the world as their classroom. iSP’s ‘Tomorrow’s Leaders Scholarship’ will identify students with ambition, purpose, and bold ideas and recognise those who are ready to lead, innovate, and are working towards building a brighter tomorrow.

Scholarship amounts will vary, offering up to 75% coverage of annual school tuition fees. Scholarship recipients will receive comprehensive support and mentorship to guide their academic and personal growth, over a two-year period. They will also gain access to unparalleled global opportunities, including iSP's diverse range of international programmes, cultural exchanges, and leadership experiences to broaden their horizons.

iSP Schools in the Middle East offering scholarships are The Aquila School, Nibras International School, Star International School, Al Twar, Star International School, Mirdif, and The English College in Dubai; Aspen Heights British School, Reach British School in Abu Dhabi, and The Hamilton International School and Durham School for Girls in Doha, Qatar. More information about criteria and eligibility can be found on the respective school websites or by contacting the school admissions teams.

About International Schools Partnership:

Moved by curiosity and empowered by self-confidence, students from iSP Schools thrive throughout their lifetime.

International Schools Partnership (iSP) is a global community of over 100 international schools across over 25 countries. We champion a transformative approach to learning that goes beyond the classroom. By igniting our students' curiosity and growing their self-confidence, we empower them to become the next generation of changemakers.

Our unique approach to learning recognises our students as collaborators in the learning process. We focus on developing the knowledge and lifelong skills that help them thrive beyond their time at school. iSP students benefit from teaching excellence, international opportunities, and careers guidance. Our schools have access to a global network of experts and our teachers and leaders are supported to continuously improve through extensive professional development programmes.

iSP Schools in the Middle East include The Aquila School, Nibras International School, Star International School, Al Twar, Star International School, Mirdif, and The English College in Dubai; Aspen Heights British School, Reach British School in Abu Dhabi, and The Hamilton International School, Park House English School in Qatar and Durham School for Girls in Qatar.

iSP. Where confidence grows.