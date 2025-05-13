Cairo, Egypt: In a significant move to establish a unified and actionable vision for Egypt’s real estate and urban development sector, Cityscape Egypt 2025 has officially launched with the formation of a high-level steering committee. The committee convened its inaugural meeting on May 6 in the New Administrative Capital, bringing together senior government leaders to discuss investment strategies and opportunities across Egypt. This milestone sets the stage for a structured dialogue to align national priorities with market needs and define the strategic roadmap for the Egypt Real Estate Summit 2025, scheduled for September.

The committee will serve as the central decision-making body for the summit, ensuring it delivers policy-relevant outcomes to advance one of Egypt’s most critical economic sectors. It is designed to foster long-term collaboration among ministries, regulators, investors, and developers, enabling cross-sector investment beyond just real estate.

With Egypt undertaking some of the region’s most ambitious urban transformation projects, from next-generation smart cities to climate-resilient infrastructure, the committee plays a pivotal role in aligning the summit with Egypt Vision 2030. Its mission includes developing a cross-sector roadmap that integrates real estate with investment, infrastructure, tourism, and sustainability.

Committee members include:

Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director, Administrative Capital for Urban Development

Hossam Heiba, President, General Authority for FreeZones and Investment (GAFI)

Eng. Fathallah Fawzy, Chairman, MENA for Real Estate Consultancy

Shaimaa Shousha, General Manager – Strategic Department, Industrial Development Authority

Dr. Mohamed Raghad, Environment Department, Tourism Development Authority

The committee’s first meeting focused on enhancing coordination between ministries and regulators and identifying investment opportunities across various real estate asset classes, including residential, commercial, industrial, and hospitality. Discussions focused on improving the investment climate, unlocking high-potential projects, and attracting both local and international capital.

Robier Daniel, Cityscape Exhibition Director, stated: “Cityscape Egypt has always been more than a real estate event. It’s a platform for strategic dialogue, investment partnerships, and sustainable urban transformation. With the formation of the steering committee, Cityscape Egypt 2025 is emerging as a driving force behind policy innovation and integrated growth. We’re creating a space where public and private sector leaders converge to shape the cities of tomorrow and unlock Egypt’s full development potential.”

Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of Administrative Capital for Urban Development, stated: “The Egypt Real Estate Summit comes at a pivotal moment that aligns with the country’s unprecedented boom in urban development. The summit is a strategic platform, guided by a high-level steering committee of public and private sector leaders to ensure that policy directions are aligned with national priorities. By bringing together decision-makers, investors, and urban development leaders, we contribute to creating effective synergy between the national vision and emerging investment opportunities, while reinforcing the New Capital’s position as a hub for smart, sustainable growth and a magnet for investment at the heart of Egypt’s future.”

Hossam Heiba, President of General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), commented: “The Egypt Real Estate Summit 2025 offers a practical opportunity to translate the national investment strategy into tangible outcomes. Through the steering committee that brings all key stakeholders to the table, we are accelerating mechanisms to attract quality investments aligned with Egypt’s economic shifts, particularly in infrastructure and urban development. This platform goes beyond showcasing opportunities; it provides an effective coordination tool between public and private sectors, strengthening Egypt’s competitiveness as a regional destination for smart and sustainable investment.”