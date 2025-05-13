Dubai, UAE: In a significant advancement for the UAE’s digital economy, Astra Tech’s flagship platform, Botim, has partnered with Mbank, a leading digital bank in the United Arab Emirates, to introduce the nation’s first fintech-integrated Jaywan card scheme. The announcement was made during a signing ceremony at the Dubai Fintech Summit, with the presence of H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, CEO and Board Member of Astra Tech & Botim, and Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Mbank.

This collaboration positions Botim, powered by PayBy, as the first fintech platform in the UAE to enable Jaywan card issuance, aligning with the Central Bank’s national payment objectives and the country’s broader ambition to foster a cashless society. The new prepaid card service will provide Botim users with a secure, convenient, and fully digital payment solution, enabling seamless cashless transactions across the Emirates.

H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi stated, “The launch of the Jaywan scheme via Botim represents a strategic commitment to enhancing the accessibility and infrastructure of financial services in the UAE. By integrating this national payment solution into our platform, we are empowering users with greater financial autonomy and contributing to the UAE’s digital transformation goals.”

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Mbank, added, “Our partnership with Botim to introduce the Jaywan card scheme is a testament to our shared vision of driving financial innovation and inclusion in the UAE. This initiative underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge digital banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Developed under the supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE and powered by Network International, the Jaywan scheme serves as the nation’s first domestic payment card system. It is designed to enhance financial sovereignty, reduce dependence on international schemes, and support the growing demand for localized, interoperable payment solutions.

With this partnership, verified users will be able to apply for and activate their Jaywan prepaid card directly within the Botim app, eliminating the need for traditional bank accounts and bringing secure digital payments to a broader audience.

This initiative builds upon Botim’s evolving fintech ecosystem, which includes multi-currency prepaid cards, real-time global remittances, micro-lending, and in-chat financial services. The integration of the Jaywan scheme further solidifies Botim’s position as a comprehensive digital lifestyle platform, redefining the landscape of fintech services in the MENA region.

About Astra Tech

Astra Tech is a UAE-based consumer technology investment and development group operating across the MENA region. Established in 2022, the company owns and operates a portfolio of leading digital platforms including Botim, PayBy, and Quantix. With a mission to redefine consumer technology through AI and innovation, Astra Tech developed the Botim Ultra app, the region’s first platform to integrate communication, fintech, and services under one roof. PayBy, Astra Tech’s fintech subsidiary, is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE as a Stored Value Facility (SVF) and Retail Payment Services (RPS) provider. Serving over 150 million users in 155 countries, Astra Tech is setting new benchmarks for financial accessibility and consumer empowerment. In 2024, its fintech arm Quantix received the Finance Company License from the UAE Central Bank and secured a $500 million investment from Citi, the largest funding deal for a fintech in UAE history

About Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank)

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.