ABERDEEN, Scotland -- The Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) (www.AfricaScot.com) is delighted to announce the forthcoming visit of His Excellency Hakim Hajoui, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the United Kingdom, to Scotland. This high-level visit will focus on strengthening partnerships between Scotland and Morocco across the energy, renewable energy and agriculture sectors.



The Ambassador’s visit will include meetings with key stakeholders from government, industry and academia, as well as a number of roundtables and site visits with Scottish businesses eager to explore opportunities in Morocco — one of Africa’s most dynamic and forward-looking economies.



Morocco has established itself as a renewable energy leader in Africa, with a goal of sourcing over 50% of its electricity from renewables by 2030. Major investment opportunities exist in solar, wind, green hydrogen and grid infrastructure. The country is also undertaking significant modernisation of its agriculture sector, with a focus on sustainable farming, water management, and agri-tech innovation — all areas where Scottish companies and research institutions have exceptional capabilities.



Education and skills training will also be a key focus of the visit, as both Scotland and Morocco recognise the importance of developing human capital to drive forward innovation and economic growth. Scottish universities and training institutions have a long history of providing world-class education, and through new partnerships, there is a real opportunity to support Morocco’s workforce development in line with its evolving industrial needs.



Seona Shand, Chief Operating Officer of the Scottish Africa Business Association, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Ambassador of Morocco to Scotland. This visit comes at a pivotal time as Morocco accelerates its ambitious green energy transition and advances major agricultural reforms. Scotland’s world-class expertise in renewable energy, offshore wind, green hydrogen and agricultural innovation is a perfect match for Morocco’s ambitions. We see enormous opportunities for Scottish businesses to partner with Moroccan counterparts, share know-how and co-create solutions that will benefit both nations.”

The visit will serve as a catalyst for building new partnerships, enhancing trade and investment and cultivating knowledge exchange between Scotland and Morocco.



