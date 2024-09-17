Dubai – evision and Hearst Networks EMEA today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to bring the flagship channels, The HISTORY Channel, HISTORY2, and Crime+Investigation, to audiences in the UAE.

The channels, available on eLife TV, expand evision’s already extensive library of over 600 channels, enabling subscribers to enjoy high-quality programming with captivating historical narratives and thrilling crime documentaries.

Olivier Bramly, CEO, evision, said: “Combining our extensive distribution network with Hearst Networks EMEAs’ exceptional content, we are excited to bring these world-class channels to a wider audience in the UAE. This collaboration demonstrates our shared focus on delivering exceptional entertainment experiences.”

HISTORY is a global leader in factual entertainment with over 500 hours of new and exclusive programming and a roster of A-list talent. The channel continues to captivate audiences worldwide with immersive explorations of human history and achievement.

HISTORY2 complements the flagship brand by offering a curated viewing experience into specific areas of historical inquiry.

CRIME+INVESTIGATION delivers a compelling mix of true crime programming to over 100 territories worldwide, providing exclusive insights into criminal investigations and notorious criminals.

Adrian Pilkington, Chief Operating Officer, Hearst Networks EMEA, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with evision to launch our portfolio of premium channels. Viewers will now have access to our amazing content featuring captivating and entertaining history and thrilling true crime investigations.”

Sunil K. Joy, Head of Content, evision, said: “Traditional linear TV remains a dominant force in the entertainment business due to its broad reach and established audience base. The perceived brand credibility associated with such premium network TV channels along with compelling narratives and insightful analysis continue to draw significant viewership and is a great value addition to our Pay TV services.”

The channels will be available on eLife TV, through Western, Western Plus and Asiana Premium Packs.

Extending the partnership, Hearst Networks EMEA also plan to launch free ad-supported television (FAST) in the MENA region through STARZ ON, enabling a wider audience to discover incredible shows for the first time.