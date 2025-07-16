Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – EVIQ, a leading electric vehicle charging network provider, is proud to announce the opening of a new EV charging station in partnership with Petromin, one of the Kingdom’s most trusted fuel, mobility and e-mobility services providers, marking a significant step forward in the growth of EV infrastructure across Saudi Arabia.

This strategic partnership highlights EVIQ’s strategy to accelerate the deployment of EV charging points by utilizing Petromin’s extensive network of strategically located petrol stations, especially along key highways. This approach will ensure greater accessibility, convenience, and confidence for EV drivers across the country.

"Our partnership with Petromin enables us to scale efficiently and provide reliable charging access in high-traffic areas," said Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz, CEO at EVIQ. "As Saudi Arabia moves toward its Vision 2030 sustainability goals, collaborations like this will play a critical role in supporting the EV ecosystem and reducing carbon emissions."

EVIQ remains at the forefront of developing Saudi Arabia's EV ecosystem, with a goal of deploying over 5,000 chargers in strategic sites around the Kingdom by 2030. Petromin’s nationwide footprint offers the perfect foundation for the rollout of EVIQ’s fast-charging solutions, helping bridge the gap between urban centers and remote areas, encouraging broader EV adoption and accelerating the Kingdom's transition to a sustainable transportation future.

About EVIQ

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) is a joint venture company between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) & Saudi Electricity Company (SEC). The company supports EV adoption in the Saudi market by building best-in-class infrastructure and creating a nationwide network of fast-charging hubs for electric vehicles around the Kingdom. With a vision to deploy more than 5,000 chargers in strategic locations around the Kingdom, EVIQ is spearheading the enablement of the EV ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Through strong collaboration with local partners for installation & maintenance, EVIQ is aiming to build a strong foundation for the sector which will stimulate the growth of EV adoption among the Saudi community, leading to making the sector more attractive and rewarding for investors to take part in the journey.

In addition, EVIQ has also established a state-of-the-art Research & Development (R&D) Facility in Riyadh, that is the first-of-its-kind in the region. The new facility will be used for testing a spectrum of chargers and software to ensure the deployment of best-in-class equipment, reinforcing EVIQ's commitment to quality & efficiency, and driving the evolution in the EV sector across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This facility is a corner-stone in the deployment of chargers & technologies that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, efficiency, and compatibility for the Saudi Market.

EVIQ envisions a robust presence throughout Saudi Arabian cities and connecting roads by 2030. This strategic initiative aligns with relevant regulations and standards, aiming to lead the electric vehicle (EV) transition by providing best-in-class and widely accessible EV charging infrastructure. The widespread adoption of EVs holds multifaceted benefits, such as cost saving for car owners, reducing carbon emissions from transportations, and supporting a more sustainable & greener environment for Saudi Arabia.

About Petromin

Petromin Corporation is a leading Saudi company with over 50 years of expertise in the automotive and energy sectors. Operating across more than 40 countries, Petromin has established a strong presence in lubricants, fuel retail, automotive services, and electric mobility. The company is widely recognized for its innovation, commitment to quality, and alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, particularly in driving sustainability and clean energy transformation. Through its extensive network of fuel stations, service centers, mobility and e-mobility solutions, Petromin continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of transportation in the Kingdom and beyond.