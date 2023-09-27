Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Evanssion, a leading cybersecurity and cloud-native security VAD in the Middle East, announced a strategic distribution partnership with ThreatQuotient, a security operations platform innovator. This partnership signifies a pivotal step towards providing structure to cyber intelligence and performing core workflows, thus enabling organizations to regain the analytical productivity and efficiency of Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts across the Middle East region.

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection and response. ThreatQuotient’s data-driven security operations platform helps teams prioritize, automate, and collaborate on security incidents. ThreatQ enables more focused decision making and maximizes limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high fidelity data. Their industry leading Data Management, Investigations, Orchestration and Automation capabilities support multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage, vulnerability prioritization, and can also serve as a threat intelligence platform.

"Traditional security measures often fall short, and ThreatQ's Threat Intelligence Platform emerges as a beacon of proactive defense. At Evanssion, we understand the urgency of adopting advanced security strategies. Through this partnership, we aim to infuse our regional expertise and capabilities, working hand in hand with ThreatQuotient to fortify our customers and partners against emerging threats. Together, we're poised to redefine cybersecurity in our region," said Ahmed Al Qadri, Chief Executive Officer at Evanssion.

“This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in ThreatQuotient's mission to expand the reach of our cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions,” said Bassam Sartawi - Regional Director for MENA at ThreatQuotient. “The partnership with Evanssion enables us to deliver our comprehensive threat intelligence platform and services to organizations across the region.”

Evanssion will be at GITEX Global 2023 along with ThreatQuotient and other giants in the cybersecurity industry. Executives from Evanssion will be at Stand B15 in Hall 25's Cyber Valley, engaging with customers and channel partners to discuss threat intelligence needs and other cybersecurity solutions such as API Security, NDR, and DSPM. GITEX Global 2023 is taking place from 16th to 20th October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection and response. ThreatQuotient’s data-driven security operations platform helps teams prioritize, automate and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision making; and maximizes limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high fidelity data. For more information, visit www.threatquotient.com.

About Evanssion

Evanssion is a value-added distributor (VAD) specialized in delivering Cybersecurity and Cloud-Native Security solutions across the Middle East & Africa. Built on the foundation of identifying and providing early access to technology disruptors from the hotspots of innovation, we proactively work with our customers and partners in addressing their most critical challenges. Headquartered in Dubai, we have been operating across the region for more than 12 years and have been consistently delivering niche cybersecurity solutions across key verticals such as BFSI, Telco’s, Government, Federal, and Large Enterprise. For more information, visit www.evanssion.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Kaleem Ahmed

Marketing Manager

Evanssion