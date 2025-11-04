German carrier to boost economic and cultural exchange between both capitals

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Zayed International Airport (AUH) today announced a significant expansion of its European network with the introduction of Eurowings, the German value airline and subsidiary of Lufthansa Group. The new service will connect Abu Dhabi with Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) three times weekly, marking the arrival of a new airline partner and the establishment of a brand-new route for the airport.

The inaugural Eurowings flight from Berlin, which was fully booked, arrived at Zayed International Airport on the morning of November 4th, marking the launch of the new direct service between Abu Dhabi and Germany’s vibrant political and cultural hub. The route, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, offers travellers greater flexibility and more choice when connecting the UAE capital with Berlin.

Nathalie Jongma, SVP Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Our network continues to grow each month as we strengthen Abu Dhabi’s connectivity around the world. Eurowings’ arrival marks the welcoming of a new member to our family of carriers. It also introduces a highly demanded direct link to Berlin, a vital European city. This new connection underscores our commitment to growing our network, supporting tourism, and fostering stronger business ties between the UAE and Germany."

Michael Händel, Vice President Network Management and Airport Relations at Eurowings, said: "We are delighted to be expanding our services from the UAE to Germany and connecting Abu Dhabi with Berlin. Both are dynamic cities of culture and art; German history meets a vibrant cultural scene in Berlin, while Abu Dhabi is the perfect place to combine summer temperatures, great hospitality and unique sights such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. We are confident that the connection will find fans on both sides who appreciate affordable travel and convenient direct flights."

With the addition of Eurowings, Zayed International Airport further strengthens its position as one of the fastest-growing aviation hubs in the region. Abu Dhabi’s flagship gateway has recorded 18 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, welcoming 23.9 million passengers year-to-date as of September 2025. This sustained momentum reflects the airport’s expanding global connectivity, exceptional service, and Abu Dhabi’s continued rise as a world-class destination.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

