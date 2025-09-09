Dubai, UAE - Eurovent Middle East, the regional industry association of HVACR manufacturers, has announced the launch of a “Desert Certification” programme, the first high-ambient temperature testing scheme of its kind in the Middle East. The certification, overseen by Eurovent Certita Certification (ECC), covers Air Conditioners, VRF, Chillers, Rooftops, and IT Cooling Units, addressing the critical role of cooling in the region, where HVACR systems account for up to 80% of building energy use.

Research by leading firm MarkNtel Advisors reveals that the GCC HVACR market is projected to reach AED 32.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.67% between 2025 and 2030. Growth is fuelled by large-scale housing developments to major government investments in tourism, and increasing demand from the commercial, oil and gas and transport sectors, further cementing HVACR systems as a cornerstone of regional infrastructure development.

Eurovent Certita Certification is a globally recognised, independent certification body for the HVACR sector. Its mission is to build trust by verifying product performance through impartial testing, factory audits, and ongoing surveillance. The Eurovent Certified Performance mark already dominates in Europe with more than 75% market penetration and has steadily grown in the Middle East. Products tested under this new scheme will carry a dedicated Eurovent Certified Performance mark in red, highlighting that they are “certified to high ambient temperatures”.

Ali Nour Eddine, International Director at Eurovent Certita Certification, said:

“In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, HVAC systems face extremely high ambient temperatures, yet most equipment is still certified using European or American standards that don’t reflect regional conditions. The result? Certified performances that fail to represent real-world operation. That’s why we created the Desert Certification, a third-party, performance-based scheme tailored specifically to the harsh climate of the GCC.”

Markus Lattner, Managing Director, Eurovent Middle East, added: “We firmly believe that energy efficiency is a matter of national security, and as a regional chapter of the Eurovent Association, we are committed to supporting the local industry and broader national sustainability goals. Certified equipment ultimately consumes less energy, reduces emissions, and contributes directly to a project’s green objectives. This scheme provides engineers, specifiers, architects, and consultants with a reliable foundation of proven performance values at high ambient conditions while offering a distinct competitive edge for manufacturers and brands.”

As part of the programme, ECC will collaborate with six accredited laboratories across Europe and the UAE to ensure consistent testing, faster turnaround times, and local support for GCC manufacturers. Working closely with regional governments, ECC also aims to secure official recognition of Desert Certification, enabling manufacturers to avoid multiple overlapping certifications while benefitting from a single, unified scheme. Such recognition will strengthen local credibility, enhance international visibility, and showcase true product performance in the region’s real operating environment. With rapid infrastructure development driving demand across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, the introduction of the Desert Certification marks a milestone for the industry and the region at large.

About Eurovent Middle East:

Eurovent Middle East is the region's only industry association for Energy Efficiency, Indoor Air Quality and Cold Chain Solutions. Its participants constitute leading manufacturers of Indoor Climate (HVAC), Process Cooling, Food Cold Chain, Industrial Ventilation, and Building Automation Technologies, as well as sector associations and industry initiatives active in these fields. By thinking ‘Beyond HVACR', contributing manufacturers fulfil the highest requirements in terms of product quality and sustainability.