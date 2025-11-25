United Arab Emirates- Abu Dhabi - The Delegation of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) proudly announce the establishment of Bridging Horizons Jean Monnet Chair, marking the first such Chair in the Gulf region.

Funded by the European Commission under the Erasmus+ Programme, the Jean Monnet Chair recognises leading scholars who excel in teaching and research on European integration. By awarding this Chair to Dr Julia Motte-Baumvol, Associate Professor at SUAD, the European Union acknowledges both the excellence of her work and the importance of developing a long-term academic bridge between Europe and the UAE. The Bridging Horizons Chair aims to deepen understanding of the European Union’s policies and institutions while fostering scholarly and policy dialogue on EU-UAE relations, particularly in the fields of trade, innovation, sustainability, diplomacy and intercultural dialogue.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony, H.E. Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates, said:

“The establishment of the first Jean Monnet Chair in the UAE reflects the growing depth of the EU-UAE partnership in education, research and dialogue. It brings the European Union’s academic and intellectual tradition closer to the region and opens new avenues for cooperation on shared priorities such as innovation, sustainability and global understanding. This is a remarkable achievement for Dr Julia Motte-Baumvol and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and I look forward to seeing more UAE universities hosting Jean Monnet Chairs in the future.”

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, added:

“Welcoming the Bridging Horizons Jean Monnet Chair is an honour that reflects our vision to advance knowledge, nurture intellectual leadership and strengthen global dialogue through active collaboration between stakeholders and policymakers. This partnership with the European Union further reinforces Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading intellectual and cultural bridge between the UAE and Europe — a platform for innovation, knowledge exchange, and deeper mutual understanding that will continue to influence our shared sustainable objectives for the future.”

Commenting on her new role as Jean Monnet Chair, Dr Julia Motte-Baumvol, said: “I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with the Jean Monnet Chair, whose strength lies in the exceptional team of colleagues, EU representatives, and international partners working together to deepen understanding of EU and EU–UAE relations, foster critical dialogue, and build lasting bridges at a time when science and academic cooperation are more essential than ever.”

Over the next three years, the Chair will advance research, deliver public lectures, and lead outreach initiatives that bring academia into conversation with policymakers, students, and the wider community—playing a vital role in expanding EU Studies in the UAE and generating new insights into the evolving relationship between Europe and the Arab world.

This prestigious recognition is named after Jean Monnet, a French politician and economic adviser who was the unifying force behind the birth of the European Union. He was a lifelong supporter of European integration, whose ideas inspired the creation of the European Coal and Steel Community, the first step towards the European Union. The Jean Monnet Actions promote teaching and research on EU-related topics worldwide.

About the European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates

The European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates serves as a vital diplomatic mission representing the EU’s interests in the region. As part of a global network of over 140 EU Delegations, the EU Delegation’s primary objective is to foster dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding between the EU and the UAE. Through its diverse range of functions, including representing the EU institutions in the UAE, promoting bilateral relations, and engaging with civil society, media, and international organizations, the Delegation strives to strengthen the partnership between the EU and the UAE while promoting shared values and interests. Visit the EU Delegation website for more information: https://www.eeas.europa.eu/delegations/united-arab-emirates

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, established in May 2006 as the first French university in the UAE and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is a branch campus of the Sorbonne University in Paris, licensed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). SUAD brings 768 years of academic excellence from the prestigious Sorbonne University and Université Paris-Cité in Paris to a 93,000 sqm state-of-the-art campus on Al Reem Island. The multidisciplinary research university offers over 20 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across three specialised schools: Arts and Humanities; Law, Economics, Business; and Data, Science and Engineering as well as on-demand PhD programmes from the doctoral schools in France All degrees are awarded by Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité and are evaluated by France’s Higher Council for the Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) and accredited by the Ministère de l’Enseignement Supérieur, de la Recherche et de l’Innovation (MESR), as well as the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA).

SUAD’s programmes blend academic rigour, critical thinking, with practical experience through industry partnerships. Home to the Gulf’s largest French language academic library, the university advances research, innovation, and cross-cultural dialogue between French and Emirati communities. Its motto “Choose Excellence, choose SUAD” reveals its commitment to Excellence, one of its 5 strategic pillars – Research, Education, Excellence, Visibility and Sustainability. SAFIR, its multidisciplinary research institute powers the wider knowledge production with 7 centers working on critical domains (such as AI, Humanities and Marine Science), access to 17,000 researchers in France and UAE and strong industry research partnerships. Since 2022, SUAD welcomes the community to its cultural center offering a year-round program of exhibitions, theater plays, concerts, cinema and cultural talks. SUAD is engaged in advancing the UN SDGs through its sustainability pillar. With over 3,000 graduates from more than 90 nationalities, SUAD contributes significantly to Abu Dhabi’s multicultural academic ecosystem. Sorbonne Université is ranked 43rd globally in 2024 and 11th in mathematics in the Shanghai Ranking, and it is also ranked 8th in the Young University Rankings by Times Higher Education. Université Paris Cité is ranked 60th globally in the 2024 Shanghai Ranking of World Universities. SUAD’s School of Arts and Humanities was named the 1st Humanities Education University by the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards in 2019. In 2025, SUAD ranked second in the UAE for Responsible Consumption and Production in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

For more information about Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi: https://www.sorbonne.ae/