Up to 80 percent discount on smartphones, accessories, Smart TVs, laptops and tablets

Free Ramadan shows and 50 percent discount on premium movies with eLife

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Every year, during the holy month of Ramadan, Etisalat UAE, the telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), brings exclusive offers and initiatives for its customers to reconnect with their loved ones in deep and meaningful ways. This year, Etisalat UAE is offering its postpaid and prepaid subscribers special Ramadan data packs, 1 month free streaming access to Ramadan shows in addition to discounts on a wide range of devices and 50 percent discount on premium movies with eLife.

The Ramadan pack for both postpaid and prepaid subscribers is a combination of local data allowance and access to the best entertainment and free food delivery. The pack is carefully designed to meet the varying digital requirements of customers during the holy month.

The postpaid pack at AED 100 provides customers 50GB data free VIP access to the Arabic online streaming platform ‘Shahid’. At AED 60, prepaid customers will receive a 30GB data allowance (1GB per Day for 30 Days), FREE access to Switch TV on-demand Arabia pack. Both these packs avail unlimited free food delivery from Smiles.

The Ramadan pack is a one-time subscription, will be available from 2 April 2022 and is valid for 30 days. Customers can enjoy the benefits of these special packs by subscribing via My Etisalat App, Etisalat USSD code *101*100#, SMS, or online at www.etisalat.ae.

Etisalat UAE customers may also share the joy and happiness of Ramadan with family and friends by gifting the top technology devices such as smartphones, accessories, smart TVs, smart living, wearables, gaming, laptops and tablets, having up to 80 percent discount. These offers will be available from 2nd April until 8 May 2022 across retail stores, online at www.etisalat.ae or My Etisalat app.

eLife TV customers can also enjoy free access to special Ramadan shows on eLife OnDemand Basic and enjoy special offers with a 50 percent discount on a selection of blockbuster movies each week for entire month of Ramadan.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from 23 February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group’s main business pillars. The Telecoms business currently continues to operate led by Etisalat UAE in e&’s home market and by existing subsidiaries for international operations, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments. Ramping up the digital services for individual customers to elevate their digital-first lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. To enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates, e& enterprise focusses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximising shareholder value and strengthening global presence.

-Ends-

About Etisalat UAE, from e&

Etisalat UAE is the Telecoms pillar of e& in the UAE. As the growth engine of the Group, Telecoms is operated by Etisalat UAE in its home market and by its existing subsidiaries for its international operations. Bolstering its leadership position in telecoms, unlocking shareholder value, and delivering outstanding customer experiences are key areas of focus, as it drives optimal business performance.

Taking advantage of the age of ‘connectivity renaissance’, Telecoms’ mission is to deliver life enhancing experiences to all customer segments by ramping up innovative solutions, harnessing next generation technologies and maintaining cutting edge telecoms infrastructure offerings.

To learn more about our telecom business, please visit https://eand.com/en/telecom.jsp

