Abu Dhabi, UAE: etisalat by e& today announced the launch of Apps 360, a new product designed to enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to build a customised bespoke mobile application. The app-building solution is offered in partnership with Builder.ai®, an easy and accessible AI powered next generation software development platform enabling every individual and business to turn their ideas into software.

Using cutting-edge technologies, the new Apps 360, powered by Builder.ai Studio Store® will offer comprehensive solutions including end-to-end inventory management, product catalogue capabilities, secure payments, user order tracking, and internal team management. It also provides an admin console with multiple roles, permission management, and account creation options, and is backed by Builder Care and cloud-based support.

The new Apps 360 is part of etisalat by e&'s strategy to cater to the growing need for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) to have a robust digital platform to enhance their brand value, connect with their customers online and provide first-class customer service.

It offers verticalised applications specific to industries such as healthcare and fitness, grocery, restaurants, e-commerce, and more. It also enables businesses to offer richer engagement by identifying customer profiles, and interests, and executing relevant, targeted and personalised communications in real time.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, etisalat by e& UAE said: "Today, SMBs require digital platforms like mobile apps to expand their customer base, digital presence, and service and transaction levels. We have a significant opportunity to cater to this market segment and understand their requirements since they are the enablers of the UAE economy.

"Through Apps 360, we are able to provide SMBs with a simple, fast, and economical app-building solution to connect businesses with customers and help them grow in the digital age."

Varghese Cherian, Senior Vice President, Revenue, Builder.ai said: “Digital transformation is now a way of life for every business and we are excited to be partnering with etisalat by e& to empower organisations of all sizes across all industries and verticals by enabling them with their own tailor-made mobile apps.”

The app-building solution starts from AED 300 per month including 100 users at a time, and can be easily subscribed to through the etisalat by e& website. All plans offer logo and branding downloads app installation and maintenance, bug fixes, and regular app updates and maintenance on the web, Android, and iOS platforms. Apps 360 also has value-added features for loyalty to reward new and returning customers, and automate multiple customer touch points for self-support and frequently asked questions.

-Ends-

About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming. etisalat by e& will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles and AI.

To learn more about Etisalat by e&, please visit : https://www.etisalat.ae