Dubai, UAE: etisalat by e& today announced the soft launch of its Consumer Assistant at GITEX Technology Week 2023. Built using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, the new AI assistant can join voice calls to verbally communicate with customers and assist with various tasks such as checking the weather, getting directions to a destination, or getting an update on current news.

The service was developed as part of etisalat by e&’s collaboration with Microsoft to co-innovate in the field of consumer voice assistants. It combines Microsoft's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, with etisalat by e&'s extensive network and customer base.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the latest and most innovative products and services,” said Khaled Murshed, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Etisalat by e&. “The Consumer Assistant is a perfect example of this commitment – a dedicated personal assistant that is designed to help you better efficiently manage daily logistics on the go. We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft to bring this product to our customers in the market.”

etisalat by e& unveiled the new Consumer Assistant during GITEX Technology Week, the largest technology event in the Middle East. The launch is the latest in e& and Microsoft's long-term strategic collaboration, which has been central to accelerating the adoption of new technologies and services across the region and enabling businesses and consumers to benefit from the latest innovations.

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, said that Microsoft is committed to supporting e& in pushing the boundaries of innovation, and empowering customers with the latest AI technologies that positively impact the way they live and work. “The new Consumer Assistant will help people and businesses across the region to be more productive, efficient, and connected. Built with the power of Azure AI, with this tool, users can ask for what they want in natural language and the technology is smart enough to answer, or take action.”

e& and Microsoft entered into a long-term strategic collaboration last year to transform the lives of e&’s customers and advance enterprises’ digitalisation journey. The relationship focuses on empowering consumers through e&’s diverse services portfolio while accelerating the company’s transformation journey by modernising networks and platforms.

About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming. etisalat by e& will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles and AI.

To learn more about etisalat by e&, please visit : https://www.etisalat.ae