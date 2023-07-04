Etisalat Academy by e& to develop comprehensive training programme focused on Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) FTTH network systems

Training programme to be led by experts from Etisalat Academy by e&

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Etisalat Academy by e& has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EarthLink to establish the EarthLink Academy. The MOU signifies a partnership aimed at excellence in businesses, leadership and talent development, knowledge transfer, and vocational training.

The strategic MOU was signed by Muammar Nasir AlRukhaimi, CEO of Etisalat Services Holding, and Dr. Alaa Jasim, CEO of EarthLink Company, at a ceremony held at the Etisalat Academy in Dubai.

Under this MOU, Etisalat Academy by e& will work towards establishing the EarthLink Academy, a dedicated training facility, and developing the GPON FTTH Networks & Services Training Programme for EarthLink. The comprehensive training programme will cover the areas of telecom and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network systems, ensuring the delivery of high-quality training programmes to meet the market's resource needs.

Muammar Nasir AlRukhaimi, CEO of Etisalat Services Holding, said: "By leveraging the expertise of the academy in HR management and development, business and telecom management, and e-learning systems, the training programme will empower EarthLink employees with essential skills to navigate technology and telecom. Under the guidance of Etisalat Academy experts, they will enhance their training capabilities, maintain up-to-date performance, and receive exceptional education and skill development."

The two companies will collaborate to develop policies, procedures, and quality control processes to ensure the academy delivers high-quality training programmes to meet the market's resource needs.

Dr. Alaa Jasim, CEO of EarthLink Company, said: "At EarthLink, we are dedicated to empowering our staff with cutting-edge training in both theory and practical skills. This commitment stems from our consultancy, business training, communications engineering, and IT systems aspirations. We can ensure our employees' success in these fields by equipping them with the latest and most effective training. Our collaboration with Etisalat Academy by e& is a significant step forward in attaining these goals."

The training curriculum will encompass various areas, including telecom concepts, technologies, solutions, network infrastructure, services and applications, customer management, leadership and management, emerging technologies such as IoT and AI, data centre solutions, and more.

The academy will offer a comprehensive portfolio of courses, certifications, and accreditation covering a wide range of topics, including telecommunications concepts, technologies, solutions, network infrastructure, support services, project management, EarthLink products and services, leadership and management, customer management, emerging technologies, data centre solutions, and telecom network and cabling accreditation. State-of-the-art facilities, such as dedicated training areas, labs, classrooms, and workshops, will be established to ensure effective learning.

The comprehensive training programme will be supported by technology webinars, summer training camps, emerging technologies workshops, crash courses, and boot camps, providing participants a diverse learning experience.

-Ends-