Dbu Dhabi, UAE – The development and investment arm of Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) agreement with NMDC Infra and Lantania Aguas for the Fujairah I Independent Water Producer (IWP) project, a 60 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant, with a total investment value of AED 1.046 billion.

The signing ceremony was held at the Make It In the Emirates exhibition.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer of the development and investment arm; Haris Giatsos, Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Infra; and Pedro Almagro, Chief Executive Officer of Lantania Aguas. It was witnessed by Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EtihadWE and Chairman of the development company, and Dr. Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group.

The Fujairah I IWP project is the second project being procured by EtihadWE in partnership with the private sector under the PPP model, following Naqa’a IWP, which has a capacity of 150 MIGD.

The plant will be located within the Port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, with access to key maritime and land infrastructure. It will have a contracted production capacity of 60 MIGD of desalinated water and will be supported by storage capacity equivalent to 18 hours of production.

Once operational, the plant will provide a dependable supply of desalinated water to support households, businesses and strategic industries in Fujairah and across EtihadWE’s service areas, particularly during periods of peak demand. The project will strengthen the resilience of essential water infrastructure and support continuity of supply.

The project is expected to be delivered over approximately 30 months, covering civil works, process systems and commissioning. Initial operations are expected to begin at partial capacity, followed by full production of 60 MIGD upon completion.

Eng. Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer of the development and investment arm of EtihadWE, said:

“This project marks an important step in EtihadWE’s journey as a group to develop SWRO capacity across its network. It reflects our commitment to developing reliable, efficient and future-ready water assets that can meet growing demand and support long-term water security for our clients. The Fujairah I IWP will add important investment value to EtihadWE’s portfolio, and the company is currently developing multiple SWRO projects to be announced in due course.”

Haris Giatsos, Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Infra said:

“We are proud to partner with the development arm of EtihadWE on the Fujairah I IWP project, as it reflects our commitment to delivering critical infrastructure that supports the UAE’s long-term development priorities. Desalination is a key area of focus as we respond to growing market demand, and we are committed to supporting the UAE by developing reliable, efficient water infrastructure. Since expanding our capabilities in desalination, water treatment and wastewater infrastructure, we have already begun translating that expertise into active projects in the UAE. Water security is a key pillar of sustainable growth, and we bring our expertise in large-scale project delivery to support this priority.”

Pedro Almagro, Chief Executive Officer of Lantania Aguas said:

“We are proud of the significant step we are taking with this award. The Fujairah I IWP desalination plant is our first project in the UAE and for Etihad Water and Electricity, a country and a client that are priorities in Lantania Aguas’ strategy. This major award represents our first success alongside NMDC and confirms that NMDC Infra’s entry into the shareholding of Lantania Aguas was the right decision. This partnership reflects the value of combining complementary capabilities to deliver large-scale strategic infrastructure. NMDC’s expertise in construction, and in particular in marine works, is integrated with Lantania Aguas’ specialisation in desalination technology and process optimisation. This collaboration enables us to offer an integrated solution with a clear focus on efficiency, reliability and sustainability. We are confident that this initiative will consolidate a collaborative model that will deliver long-term value to the sector and the region.”

Lantania NMDC Water was established following NMDC Infra’s acquisition of a 51% stake in Lantania Aguas, expanding NMDC Group’s capabilities in desalination, water treatment and wastewater infrastructure. The company combines NMDC Infra’s strength in marine and large-scale infrastructure delivery with Lantania’s specialist expertise in desalination technology, providing the technical and execution capabilities required to deliver a high-efficiency SWRO facility of this scale.

The Fujairah I IWP desalination plant forms part of EtihadWE’s broader efforts to expand water production capacity through energy-efficient reverse osmosis technology, supporting national water security objectives and long-term sustainable development.