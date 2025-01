Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a joint press conference held today at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), RAK Municipality, and RAK Public Services Department unveiled a series of ambitious sustainability initiatives. These initiatives support the resolutions of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, aimed at enhancing sustainability across the emirate.

The initiatives are part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce electricity, water, and transportation fuel consumption by setting significant reduction targets and adopting best practices in green procurement. Notably, the resolutions call for a 30% reduction in electricity consumption and a 20% reduction in both water and fuel usage by 2030.

In collaboration with its partners, EtihadWE has successfully completed the replacement of approximately 42 kilometers of aging pipelines with newer, more efficient technology including SmartBall and acoustic inspection tools.

To enhance energy efficiency within Ras Al Khaimah, more than 213,000 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) smart meters for electricity and water have already been installed by Etihad Water and Electricity Company, enabling more accurate monitoring and management. This infrastructure is complemented by smart technologies designed to help consumers optimise their resource use, aligning with the broader goals of sustainability and technological advancement in the emirate.

Additionally, the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure expansion, through the UAEV joint initiative between MoEI and EtihadWE announced earlier in 2024, includes installing over 120 fast chargers in Ras Al Khaimah within the next five years, with plans to extend to approximately 1,000 chargers across various parts of the UAE by 2030.

Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, emphasised, “The directives from His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi reflect our shared commitment to a sustainable future. These initiatives not only support Ras Al Khaimah’s environmental goals but also foster economic growth, enhance community well-being, and position the emirate as a leader in sustainable development.”

Furthering our collective efforts, Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, added, “The support and collaboration with MoEI, alongside RAK Municipality, RAK Public Services Department, and other entities in Ras Al Khaimah, are pivotal in realising the vision set forth by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and the broader national sustainability objectives. We are proud to be part of such a dynamic alliance, which not only aims to achieve specific sustainability targets but also strengthens the fabric of our community.”

The announced investments include AED 465 million for water network rehabilitation in the Northern Emirates, with AED 214 million specifically allocated for network replacement in Ras Al Khaimah. Additionally, more than AED 180 million has been invested in the smart meter project within the Emirate to date. Also, provisions have been made to install about 120 electric vehicle chargers in Ras Al Khaimah over the next five years, highlighting the commitment to expanding the electric vehicle infrastructure.

Eng. Mozah Al Nuaimi, Director of Productivity and Demand Management Department at MoEI, said: “Integrating sustainability across the board is a key priority for the UAE. The initiatives we are announcing in Ras Al Khaimah will have a tremendous positive impact on the emirate’s environmental sustainability and considerably slash its carbon footprint, in line with our commitment to reach net zero by 2050. As part of the National Water and Energy Demand Side Management Program that targets a reduction of water and energy demand by 50% and 40% respectively by 2050, the Ministry is dedicated to supporting such initiatives that have the potential of reducing energy and water consumption.”

Andrea Di Gregorio, Executive Director of Energy Efficiency and Renewables Office (Reem) in Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, said: “Ras Al Khaimah is strengthening its sustainable energy strategy with a renovated commitment of the government towards energy efficiency. Amiri Resolution no. 18 of 2024 sets targets for 2030 for government and semi-government entities to reduce consumption of electricity by 30%, of water by 20%, and of transportation fuel by 20%. We are happy to collaborate with EtihadWE to meet these ambitious targets. Together, we can drive real, measurable progress towards our goals.”

Raed Hills, Director-Strategy and Development at the Public Service Department, said: “In alignment with its mandate within the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, the Public Services Department has undertaken a series of strategic initiatives aimed at optimising resource management and sustainability. These initiatives include the deployment of smart technologies to monitor energy consumption, the implementation of a comprehensive retrofit program for all buildings and facilities, the introduction of new policies to regulate consumption, and the launch of a wide-ranging awareness campaign promoting responsible use of fuel, water, and electricity. As a result of these concerted efforts, the department has successfully achieved ISO 50001 certification, underscoring its commitment to energy management and sustainability.”

Etihad Water and Electricity displayed several of its leading projects and innovative initiatives at WFES, aligning with the conference theme. Highlights included the UAEV project, the recently announced Distributed Solar System initiative in collaboration with MoEI, the Naqa'a Desalination Plant featuring high-efficiency reverse osmosis technology capable of producing 150 million gallons per day, and Al Khuraijah Water Distribution Centre, received the Sharjah Sustainability Award 2024.