Dubai, UAE: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has been officially recognised as a Great Place to Work® after a rigorous and independent evaluation by Great Place to Work® Middle East. This achievement underscores EtihadWE’s unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and dynamic workplace culture, further validating that the success of the organisation is driven by the dedication and well-being of its workforce.

This prestigious certification is grounded in direct feedback from employees, gathered through an extensive and anonymous survey designed to capture the true essence of the workplace experience.

Serving approximately two million residents across the northern emirates, EtihadWE is one of the largest employers in the region and a significant employer of females in the northern emirates, highlighting its role in advancing gender diversity in the region. As such, the company understands the critical importance of creating an environment that promotes growth, collaboration, and innovation. Teamwork and employee happiness are at the heart of the company's values and central to its internal culture.

Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, said: “Achieving the Great Place to Work certification is a testament to our commitment to fostering a supportive and efficient workplace. This recognition reflects the collective effort of our team to create an environment where innovation and collaboration thrive, ultimately driving our success and enhancing the services we provide to our customers.”

Earlier in the year, EtihadWE implemented a comprehensive transformation program aimed at enhancing internal employee growth, fostering a unified and performance-driven culture, and improving operational efficiency. This initiative also prioritises employee well-being by introducing new HR policies, upskilling opportunities, and creating a supportive work environment. In addition, an employee feedback survey has been introduced to assess and improve employee happiness and well-being, ensuring that the organisation remains aligned with the needs and satisfaction of its workforce.

EtihadWE is dedicated to maintaining a positive workplace environment, pivotal to its recognition as a Great Place to Work®. Central to this commitment is EtihadWE's strategic approach to employee development, highlighted by a diverse array of training programmes aimed at enhancing skills and nurturing future leaders.

Recently, the company's initiatives included the Emerging Leaders Programme, designed to develop leadership and strategic planning skills among employees, and the Professional Diploma Programme, which extends practical and theoretical knowledge in core operational areas. To support these initiatives, EtihadWE has established modern internal training centres that are well-equipped to enable thorough learning and development activities.

The positive impact of these efforts is reflected not only in enhanced job satisfaction among EtihadWE employees but also in improved customer service and overall productivity.