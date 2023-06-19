Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, touched down for the first time in Lisbon on Sunday, marking the launch of regular services between Abu Dhabi and the Portuguese capital.

The inaugural flight, EY63, was celebrated at Abu Dhabi Airport before take-off with His Excellency Fernando d'Orey de Brito e Cunha Figueirinhas, Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal to the UAE and Chris Hedlin, Etihad’s Vice President Network Planning.

On arrival in Lisbon, Etihad’s captains waved UAE and Portuguese flags from the cockpit to celebrate the new air link.

The new service will be operated on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays using a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, offering 28 seats in Business and 262 seats in Economy, entertainment systems, in-seat power, and in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “As we continue to expand our global network, we’re thrilled to be flying for the first time to Lisbon. We look forward to welcoming guests to visit the historic city of Lisbon while also connecting the people of Portugal with the UAE and destinations across the Middle East, Asia and Australia."

Initially announced as a seasonal route, Etihad Airways has extended the service through to the winter season to make it a year-round operation, as a result of strong travel demand.

To celebrate the first flight, guests on board were offered special menu items including custard tarts, a traditional Portuguese delicacy. All guests were treated to gifts including luxury chocolates by Emirati brand Mirzam in Business class and a unique commemorative luggage tag for guests in Economy.

Lisbon was recently voted as the "Leading City Break Destination" and "Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination" at the 2022 European edition of the World Travel Awards, proving its appeal to holidaymakers. Lisbon is Europe’s second oldest capital city and offers visitors a rich history, picturesque beaches, breathtaking architecture and a vibrant nightlife.

The inaugural flight to Lisbon coincides with the launch of Etihad’s summer season flights to the Greek island of Mykonos which commenced on 16 June and Málaga on 18 June. Guests flying on the inaugural flights to each destination were treated to commerorative gifts from Etihad to mark the occasion.

Tickets to Lisbon, Málaga and Mykonos are now available to book on etihad.com.

