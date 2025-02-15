Collaboration marks a continuation of the digital transformation era, enhancing national technological progress and emphasizes both partners’ commitment to innovation and a more connected future.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecommunications Company, a leading Saudi company in the telecommunications and IT sector, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Advanced Communications & Electronics Systems Company for Neutral Host (NH) - ACES. The agreement aims to explore enhancing connectivity and telecommunication services for government and corporate sectors in Riyadh through ACES's Fiber to the Building (FTTB) technologies. This initiative seeks to elevate standards in the sector and deliver unprecedented digital experiences for both government and corporate clients.

The fiber optics market is witnessing significant growth and is expected to experience a major leap by 2033, reflecting the increasing demand for high-speed and reliable internet services. In line with this upward trend, Etihad Salam Telecommunications Company reaffirms its commitment to bridging connectivity gaps by expanding its partnerships in fiber optic services and enhancing customer experience through improved last-mile connectivity services.

Amjad Arab, Chief Wholesale and Partnerships Officer at Etihad Salam Telecom Company, said: "We continue our journey of enhancing digital connectivity services and furthering our collaboration with ACES. This partnership aligns perfectly with our with our human-inspired business focus. This strategic collaboration will open new pathways for innovation and digital inclusion, reflecting our commitment to bridging the digital divide and enriching the lives of our government and corporate customers. Together, we are working to strenghten telecommunication infrastructure and reshape the future of digital connectivity."

As part of this collaboration, Etihad Salam Telecommunications Company and ACES will explore innovative solutions and services for open access to the Fiber to the Building (FTTB) network. This will lead to the creation of a comprehensive initiative for network connectivity and improved network service seamlessness between Etihad Salam Telecommunications and ACES. This collaboration will effectively contribute to facilitating connectivity and delivering ultra-high-speed internet and connectivity services.

Dr. Khalid Almashouq, CEO at ACES said: "Joining forces with Etihad Salam Telecom Company marks a defining moment for ACES as we propel towards revolutionizing telecommunications across Riyadh. Through this partnership, we are set to unlock unparalleled connectivity solutions that promise to elevate the customer experience to new heights, fostering a more connected and digitally empowered society."

A key highlight of this partnership is the achievement in consumer broadband, where Etihad Salam Telecom Company has become one of the first companies to partner with ACES in the consumer sector. Demonstrating an unprecedented 25 gigabit per second internet speed to homes in collaboration with Nokia, this partnership sets new benchmarks for residential internet speeds but also showcases the immense potential for future-proof digital homes and business environments.

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG) and Mawarid Holding Company recently recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Etihad Salam Telecom Company has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carrier and operator services, as well as fixed and mobile services that enhance the company’s offerings in support of the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

