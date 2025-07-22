Announcement represents significant technical milestone for Etihad Salam, spotlighting its network quality and robust infrastructure as well as leadership and commitment to enhancing the kingdom's digital infrastructure.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecom Company, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, will host the first official regional game server for Riot Games in Saudi Arabia. The cutting-edge facility supports popular titles such as League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, significantly improving the gaming experience across Saudi Arabia and the broader region.

Saudi Arabia's gaming market, valued at over USD 1.8 billion and comprising more than 23.5 million gamers, is rapidly expanding as part of the Vision 2030 strategy. The government, through the Savvy Games Group backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is investing USD 38 billion to turn the country into a global gaming hub. This includes building world-class esports infrastructure and fostering partnerships with notable publishers like Riot Games.

With Etihad Salam being crowned as the Fastest Internet Provider in the Kingdom for the third year in a row by Ookla, hosting the game server for Riot Games aligns with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s Content Localization Initiative and its efforts to engage youth and position Saudi Arabia as a leader in esports and online gaming on a regional scale.

Abdullah Alrufaidi, Acting Vice President, Sales and Carrier Relations at Etihad Salam Telecom Company, said: "We are thrilled to reach this milestone for both Etihad Salam and the Kingdom's gaming community. The server is set to be a game-changer, empowering players with unparalleled gameplay experience and highlighting our commitment to fostering a digital-first future in the region."

The successful deployment of the first official regional game server by Etihad Salam promises a new era for eSports and gaming enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. Players can now enjoy markedly improved connectivity, reduced latency, and a smoother, more stable gaming environment that fosters a highly competitive atmosphere. Etihad Salam anticipates this to be a catalyst for further technological growth and innovation, reaffirming its leadership within the sector.

About Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is one of the leading national companies in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications and information technology sector. Recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest-growing and most innovative telecom brand, Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005.

The company provides cutting-edge ICT solutions for businesses, government entities, and carriers locally and internationally, along with fixed and mobile services supporting Saudi Arabia's digital transformation. As a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, Salam offers advanced telecommunications, cloud computing, data centers, and digital infrastructure. Its subsidiaries, Salam Mobile Telecom Company and Technical Links Services (TLS) ensure the delivery of innovative solutions and seamless connectivity across the Kingdom.