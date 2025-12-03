Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecom Company (Salam), a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, announces it has signed a partnership agreement with DTM, an expert in digital transformation and cybersecurity. Under the partnership agreement signed at Black Hat MEA 2025, they will be launching four advanced cybersecurity solutions designed to fortify digital protection for organizations across the Kingdom. As a trusted provider of cyber defense services, Salam continues to support public- and private-sector entities with seamless, secure operations as they contribute to building Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure.

This collaboration comes at a time when cyber threats are increasing rapidly, with a 35% increase in reported cyberattacks in the Kingdom. These are showing greater sophistication, making enhanced visibility, faster response, and stronger security more critical than ever. This partnership with DTM demonstrates how Etihad Salam is expanding its defense portfolio with modern, high-impact solutions that empower enterprises to protect their systems, data, and users with confidence.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdullah Mohammad Khorami, Chief Business Officer at Salam, said, “DTM is a strategic partner in elevating the cybersecurity backbone our clients rely on. By integrating these advanced solutions, we are not just enhancing protection, we are shaping a more resilient digital ecosystem for Saudi Arabia. This step directly supports Vision 2030’s drive for a secure, future-ready digital economy, and reinforces Salam’s commitment to delivering stronger, smarter, and more adaptive defenses for organizations nationwide.”

The newly launched products include Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) for real-time monitoring and automated threat mitigation; Privileged Access Management (PAM) to safeguard high-risk accounts and minimize insider and credential-based vulnerabilities; an Anti-Fraud Solution that leverages behavioral analytics and real-time intelligence to detect and prevent fraudulent activity; and Secure DNS, which blocks malicious domains and phishing attempts, ensuring safe and reliable internet access.

Dmitry Samartsev, DTM Chairman, commented, “Our collaboration with Salam enables us to bring advanced, high-impact cybersecurity capabilities to organizations across Saudi Arabia. By combining our technical expertise with Salam’s national reach, we deliver stronger, faster, and more adaptive protection.”

The collaboration with DTM and Salam facilitates the delivery of cutting-edge cybersecurity capabilities that address the evolving risks faced by today’s enterprises. It combines Salam’s national reach with DTM’s deep technical expertise to provide more secure, adaptive protection. Through partnerships such as this, Etihad Salam is helping build the digital architecture powering Saudi Arabia’s digital future.

About Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG) and Mawarid Holding Company, recently recognised as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Etihad Salam Telecom Company has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carrier and operator services, as well as fixed and mobile services that enhance the company’s offerings in support of the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About DTM

DTM is an expert in digital transformation and cybersecurity operating across the CIS and MENA regions. The company provides high-performance and reliable software solutions for various industries to ensure their security and data protection. With a wealth of relevant experience, DTM contributes to the successful delivery of projects of any scale and complexity.