Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has published its preliminary traffic statistics for May 2024.

The airline carried 1.5 million guests and saw its passenger load factor average out at 84 per cent across the month.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: "We achieved a 38 per cent year-to-date increase in passengers, underscoring our strong positive growth trajectory, and our YTD passenger count has reached 7.2 million, meaning we've already welcomed two million more passengers this year than the same period of 2023.

“This contributed to maintaining a healthy YTD load factor of 85 per cent against a considerable increase in capacity against the same period in 2023.

“Our rolling 12-month passenger numbers, to the end of May 2024, now stand at just over 16 million.”

He added: “Our operating fleet size has risen by 15 aircraft year-on-year to 90, helping to fuel our growth.

“In May, after intense months of activity involving teams across the airline, we brought the first of the six A321neos expected in 2024 into operation. These aircraft further boost our growing network and frequencies and deliver a 20 per cent fuel burn and CO2 emissions advantage, underling our commitment to modern, more efficient aircraft.”

