Mar-24 Mar-25 2024 YTD 2025 YTD Passengers 1.4 million 1.6 million 4.3 million 5.0 million Passenger load factor 84% 82% 86% 87% Operating fleet size 89 98 Passenger destinations 69 73

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its traffic statistics for March 2025, continuing its positive performance as among the fastest growing global carriers.

The airline welcomed 1.6 million guests during the month, up 14% compared to the same period last year, as Etihad’s upward trajectory continued. The airline recorded a passenger load factor of 87% in the first quarter of the year, up from 86% in the same period in 2024, while expanding its capacity, and increasing its operating fleet size by 10%.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: "Our guest numbers saw further strong growth and across the 12 months to the end of March 2025, we have welcomed almost 20 million passengers.

"In the past month alone, we have announced two new routes and increased flight frequencies, bringing the total number of new destinations scheduled for 2025 to 16.

"I am very pleased to report we recorded our highest ever customer satisfaction scores in March, reflecting our continued commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience."

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.