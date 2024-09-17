Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has published its traffic statistics for August 2024. The airline carried 1.7 million guests and achieved an average passenger load factor of 89% across the month, reflecting very strong performance during the summer holiday season.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: "Our passenger numbers in August increased significantly compared to the same period last year, demonstrating our continued growth momentum.

"Year-to-date, we have welcomed 12.0 million passengers, an increase of 36% compared to the previous year. As of August 2024, our rolling 12-month passenger count reached more than 17 million, which is almost 70% higher than the full year 2022.

"We maintained a healthy passenger load factor of 89% for August 2024, even as we expanded our capacity compared to 2023. This robust performance, particularly during the holiday period, underscores the growing preference for Etihad among travellers.

"Our operating fleet has grown to 95 aircraft, up from 79 of the same period last year. This increase of 16 new aircraft in the past twelve months is a result of the ambition and commitment of the entire company, working together to achieve this in exceptional time, while at the same time consistently delivering a load factor exceeding 86%.

“In the month of August, we brought the last two of the six A321neos expected in 2024 into operation. In addition, we are now flying to 10 more passenger destinations than at the same point last year. This expansion enhances our network and supports Abu Dhabi's position as a global aviation hub and as a major destination for tourists from around the world."

About Etihad

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and has been named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year for three consecutive years since 2022. It has invested billions in fuel-efficient aircraft. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation. To learn more, visit etihad.com.