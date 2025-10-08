ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Etihad Rail, United Trans, and Via today announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to transform the passenger experience across the UAE by integrating Etihad Rail services into Citymapper, the premier journey planning app, powered by Via and brought by United Trans. This partnership is designed to make public transportation more accessible and attractive, supporting the UAE’s vision to become the world leader in smart intermodal mobility.

Passengers will be able to plan seamless, multimodal journeys that combine Etihad Rail services with metro, bus, on-demand transit, and micromobility — all in a single, intuitive app. Citymapper will provide real-time information, optimized routing, and fare visibility, empowering riders to compare options, reduce transfer times, and choose the most efficient way to travel.

“This initiative reflects Etihad Rail’s commitment to building a modern, integrated transport system that improves mobility for residents and visitors alike,” said Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility. “By working with United Trans and Via, we can deliver a seamless travel experience that positions rail as the backbone of the UAE’s public transport network.”

The collaboration also explores how to complement rail with flexible, affordable first- and last-mile services powered by Via’s on-demand technology and operated by United Trans. This would ensure that surrounding communities and employment hubs have reliable access to rail without relying on private cars, reducing congestion, improving connectivity, and encouraging sustainable travel behavior.

“United Trans has long been committed to advancing smart mobility solutions across the UAE,” said Raed Abu Hijleh, United Trans. “This partnership is an important step toward creating an integrated, user-friendly network that encourages more people to choose shared transport.”

“This is what the future of public transport should feel like connected, intuitive, and rider-centric,” said Chris Snyder, Chief Operating Officer at Via. “By creating a unified digital layer for mobility that integrates Etihad Rail into Citymapper and pairing it with our expertise in flexible, on-demand networks, we’re connecting every part of the transit network into one seamless experience that makes travel simple and intuitive.”

United Trans and Via have a proven track record of collaboration, jointly powering on-demand public transportation services in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman with Via’s technology and United Trans’ operational expertise. Integrating Etihad Rail into Citymapper builds on the partnership between United Trans and Via to the next level to create an even more integrated mobility experience for riders across the UAE.

About United Trans:

United Trans is a trusted partner in shaping the future of mobility across the region. The company drives sustainable growth by combining international expertise with local insight, fostering innovation, and building long-term partnerships. With experience from landmark projects such as Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro, United Trans delivers complete, end-to-end transportation solutions that ensure operational excellence and lasting value. Today, the company supports governments and organizations across the region in meeting their evolving mobility needs, empowering communities, and connecting people to opportunities.

About Via:

Via is the technology backbone of a modern transportation network. We transform public transportation systems into dynamic networks, based on data and demand. Cities and transit agencies around the world adopt Via’s suite of software and technology-enabled services to replace fragmented legacy systems and consolidate operations. As a result, Via lowers the cost of providing transit, improves the passenger experience, and brings more riders on board. Today, the Via platform is utilized by hundreds of cities across more than 30 countries to create public transportation systems that connect people with jobs, healthcare, and education.

